Why Did Starbucks Discontinue Its Beloved Bantam Bagels?

Aside from the foamy frappes and sweet lattes, Starbucks' treats make the coffee shop worth visiting. Among the decadent croissants and cake pops, the chain used to offer Bantam Bagels. The tiny, cream cheese-filled pastries were an instant hit at Starbucks — so why did the chain stop selling them?

Bagels are a quintessential breakfast staple, and Bantam Bagels turned them into something much easier to eat. The bite-sized snacks came pre-filled with cream cheese, making them a mess-free way to take your breakfast on the go. With options like plain cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning with veggie cream cheese, or maple cream cheese, Bantam Bagels became a beloved treat of Starbucks fans. Founded by Nick and Elyse Oleksak, the company made its way onto Oprah's list of favorite things and struck a successful deal on "Shark Tank" in 2014.

Afterwards, Bantam Bagels found itself in Starbucks locations in New York after sending a cold email to a regional director. The bagels were an instant hit in NYC, and they soon found their way to Starbucks across the country. Like many businesses, however, Bantam Bagels was impacted negatively by COVID-19. T. Marzetti Company, the corporation that acquired Bantam Bagels in 2018, faced supply chain issues, forcing it to cut down on the products it offered. This, along with general decreased sales at Starbucks, led the coffee chain to shutter sales of the bagels.