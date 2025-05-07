Why Did Starbucks Discontinue Its Beloved Bantam Bagels?
Aside from the foamy frappes and sweet lattes, Starbucks' treats make the coffee shop worth visiting. Among the decadent croissants and cake pops, the chain used to offer Bantam Bagels. The tiny, cream cheese-filled pastries were an instant hit at Starbucks — so why did the chain stop selling them?
Bagels are a quintessential breakfast staple, and Bantam Bagels turned them into something much easier to eat. The bite-sized snacks came pre-filled with cream cheese, making them a mess-free way to take your breakfast on the go. With options like plain cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning with veggie cream cheese, or maple cream cheese, Bantam Bagels became a beloved treat of Starbucks fans. Founded by Nick and Elyse Oleksak, the company made its way onto Oprah's list of favorite things and struck a successful deal on "Shark Tank" in 2014.
Afterwards, Bantam Bagels found itself in Starbucks locations in New York after sending a cold email to a regional director. The bagels were an instant hit in NYC, and they soon found their way to Starbucks across the country. Like many businesses, however, Bantam Bagels was impacted negatively by COVID-19. T. Marzetti Company, the corporation that acquired Bantam Bagels in 2018, faced supply chain issues, forcing it to cut down on the products it offered. This, along with general decreased sales at Starbucks, led the coffee chain to shutter sales of the bagels.
Can you still find Bantam Bagels anywhere?
In 2022, not long after Starbucks ceased carrying the bagels, Lancaster Colony, the parent company of T. Marzetti, exited Bantam Bagels. The corporation said that the lackluster financial performance of Bantam Bagels, along with no hope for profitability in the future, was the cause of the decision. With that move, the production of Bantam Bagels effectively shut down for good.
Although there's a change.org petition with over 1,500 signatures calling for Starbucks to bring back Bantam Bagels, the treats still aren't in production. The bagels are a discontinued food at Starbucks that's sorely missed, but the good news is that you can recreate them at home.
The process starts similarly to any other homemade bagels, except you divide the dough into smaller pieces. Flatten each ball of dough and place a piece of frozen DIY flavored cream cheese into the center before pulling the dough over the cheese. Seal the ends to make sure the cream cheese is well secured, and shape the dough back into a ball. Heat the bagels in boiling water for 15 seconds before baking them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes, or until they're golden brown. While the homemade treats don't offer the same convenience as walking into a Starbucks to pick up the ready-made pastries, they can tide us over as we hope for a Bantam Bagels return.