The Best Places To Eat (And Shop) At Seattle's Pike Place Market

Ferry horns rumbling through the sea fog, ivy-coated flights of stairs around every corner, and the scent of espresso, pine, and baking bread: this is what Pike Place Market is like first-hand for locals, and it's magic. While visitors are piling into an hour-long line for the original Starbucks, Seattleites are treating Pike Place like the working market that it is — they're only doing sit-down meals at hidden gem restaurants or during non-peak hours, getting food to-go, and snagging snacks at beloved counters that tourists overlook.

It's pretty clear that locals do Pike Place Market differently. I've been coming here since I was a child, and I can spot a tourist immediately just by which stalls they're visiting and how they're showing up in them. Standing in a stagnant line, ordering things like "That viral sandwich", or taking one bite of something on camera before throwing it away are just a few dead giveaways. Luckily, I know the best places to dine, which treats are worth standing in line for, and where to eat takeaway meals.

Read on to discover where to eat and shop at Seattle's Pike Place Market like a local. Each vendor included in this story serves consistently delicious food, and if they have lines, they move quickly (based on personal experience and that of my fellow Seattleites).