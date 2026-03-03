The 16 Absolute Best Spots For Seafood In And Around Seattle
We Seattleites practically live and breathe seafood. With its Pacific Ocean-fed Puget Sound waters, kelp forests, and speckled islands, this city is built on briny oysters, sweet Dungeness crab, wild and earthy salmon, beloved geoduck, and melt-in-your-mouth cod. You can taste the emerald-hued seaweed and cold water in Seattle seafood's signature mineral, clean profile.
It should be no surprise, then, that as a local, I take this aspect of the city's culinary landscape very personally and seriously. And so do the best seafood restaurants in Seattle. From chowder-serving joints on the water to places that serve fish plates that could pass as fine art, the range is vast. Whether you lean nostalgic, fish and chips eaten over a Pike Place counter service stall, or are on the hunt for gleaming mosaics of crudo and buttery nigiri, the Emerald City has seafood spots that will delight.
So, here are the very best of them, based on my personal favorites and, to fill in any gaps, those of my fellow locals via Reddit, online review sites, and local publications. Each of these Seattle restaurants serves seafood that is properly briny or lightly sweet, high-quality, extra fresh, never bitter or sour, seasoned in a way that complements rather than disguises, cleaned well, and that's, ideally, from local waters.
Ivar's (Multiple locations)
Founded in 1938, Ivar's is a Seattle institution for a reason. Most of us locals grew up warming up with a bowl of clam chowder on rainy days, scarfing down vinegar-drenched baskets of fish and chips between ferry rides, and eating salmon with our friends after school at this regional chain. It's quite possibly the most nostalgic Seattle seafood restaurant for Washingtonians, granting it staying power that's hard to replicate at newer places.
But it's not just the sentimentality of Ivar's. The food is genuinely fantastic. The sit-down restaurants in the business footprint serve some of the best fish tacos in Washington, and the dependably good, clam-packed chowder is practically synonymous with ferry rides (believe me, you have to race to the cafeteria when you board if you don't want to stand in a line for the chowder). Meanwhile, the walk-up counters scattered across Puget Sound are, for many, the go-to for securing the best Washington fish and chips.
Multiple locations
Ray's Boathouse in Seattle
For a Seattle seafood spot with a view, this is it. But waterside sunsets over the bay aren't the only thing to look forward to at Ray's Boathouse, since the restaurant is famous for its consistently fantastic seafood.
The steamed Dungeness crab is sweet without being fussy, granting it a fisherman's dinner vibe rather than a tourist-seeking-seafood-in-Seattle vibe that often comes with downtown dining. The scallops are seared, caramelized, and tender all at once. The salmon has that signature clean yet almost cedar taste that lends Salish Sea varieties such unique flavors. These iconic West Coast comfort foods and Seattle seafood staples are consistently and reliably tasty, unpretentious, and true to the region.
Ray's Boathouse is popular, but it's not a tourist trap. Perhaps it's for this reason that locals love to take visitors here. It's got the seaside appeal of the more touristy places closer to the waterfront without skimping on food quality, flavor, or authenticity.
(206) 789-3770
6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar (Multiple locations)
Taylor Shellfish Farms feels like the unofficial mascot of the Washington oyster scene. By many, especially locals, the purveyor's cityside shellfish bars are considered by far the best places to get oysters in Seattle. The sourcing practices are pristine, the oysters are expertly cleaned, and literally every seafood dish is ridiculously flavorful.
With shellfish farmed by the team right in the Salish Sea waters, any seafood you order was likely amongst the kelp and tides not too long ago. And that's easy to taste thanks to oysters being shucked to order, featuring flavors that range from delicately sweet to bright and briny to sharply mineral and what I can only describe as vegetal-crisp (think ice-cold cucumber water).
So, get the oysters. Get a dozen. Get more if you can (I seriously recommend bringing dining companions to sample as much as possible). But for something to go with them that's hot and distinctly Washingtonian, it doesn't get better than savory geoduck chowder. Paired with chilled Dungeness crab and little salty bites like smoked oyster dip (spreading it on an order of baguette is a must), it's a perfect meal for any Seattle seafood lover.
Multiple locations
Proper Fish on Bainbridge Island
If there were a restaurant that in itself was worth a ferry ride, it would be Proper Fish. This Bainbridge Island hotspot specializes in British-style fish dishes, making it a really unique spot in Seattle for seafood. And you'll want to order the locally adored fish and chips. The sustainably-sourced cod is battered and fried until golden, and it's showstoppingly massive — this slab of fish takes up the entire basket.
Expect the cod to be flaky and sweet on the inside, but crackly on the outside. It's a fireworks show for your taste buds, and particularly great for those who are all about texture. Drench your hand-cut fries in vinegar and don't be afraid to order extra sides of mushy peas for dipping (again, this is British-style seafood, after all). Otherwise, the umami-packed cod chowder calls.
(206) 855-5051
112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Rondo Japanese Kitchen in Seattle
I will never understand why more people aren't talking about Rondo, but let's just call it a locally-kept secret. Tucked away in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, this spot quietly serves some of the most gorgeous and impressive Seattle seafood I've ever seen. As a bonus, Studio Ghibli films tend to flicker on the walls via the movie projector, making for a really dreamy and playful atmosphere.
The sushi is completely unmatched, despite the competition that social media-famous and buzzy seafood restaurants in the city present. The uni is luscious, the smoked tuna tataki is both rich and minimalist, and dishes like seafood-packed udon or sundried atka mackerel with yuzu ponzu offer imaginative executions to high-quality fish. However, my favorite thing to order is by far the salmon sushi, piled high with glistening orbs of electric coral colored ikura. The brightness of the caviar paired with the smokiness of the salmon is so complex, and honestly, it's ruined me for all other sushi.
(206) 588-2051
224 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102
RockCreek Seafood & Spirits (Multiple locations)
With locations in both Seattle and Kirkland, RockCreek Seafood & Spirits has most of us locals in a chokehold. And one visit will tell you why. The fish is always fresh, the presentation is infused with intention, and the dishes all capture the forest-to-sea landscape that graces Puget Sound. It's refined, but in the way that a beautiful lodge is: It's high-end, but grounded.
This classic Seattle vibe goes so well with the iconic Washington foods on the menu. Start with the oysters, which can be accompanied by gorgeously paired shooters. Add the delicate Hawaiian hamachi crudo, with an extra order of Sea Wolf sourdough to soak everything up with. After that, dig into local steamed clams bathed in toasted fennel seed butter, pastis, lemon, and parsley with grilled bread for sopping. Pro tip: At any seafood restaurant in Seattle, order extra bread.
Multiple locations
Hi Life on Bainbridge Island
Hi Life might just serve the best poke in Seattle and perhaps all of Puget Sound. It's basically right there when you get off the ferry on Bainbridge Island, and the casual spot somehow avoids pretension while providing pristine fish worthy of fancy sushi restaurants.
The raw fish doesn't hide, and you won't want it to. It's clean and bright in both flavor and presentation. As for exactly what to try, the cubed and lightly dressed salmon and scallop poke are famously good. But keep your eye on the daily specials for treats like grilled unagi, marinated black cod, sashimi, and, for those who just can't pick, a massive poke sampler box.
Whatever you pick for your main, make sure to get wakame seaweed salad, yuzu soda, and, my favorite, Calbee takoyaki balls to go with your seafood to round out an island day meal.
(206) 201-3380
220 Olympic Dr SE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
The Walrus and the Carpenter in Seattle
The Walrus and the Carpenter in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood has built quite the local reputation, and rightly so. It's a must-visit for any seafood fan who loves a good sustainable menu.
The oysters are locally harvested and shucked flawlessly. The crudos are bright and silky. The sole is soft and buttery without wandering into heavy territory. And as for the steamed clams? They're a Ballard staple. The array is a confident and expertly prepared selection of the region's seafood scene.
Just don't miss the whipped butter and rye bread, an iconic Scandinavian dish that feels right at home in this neighborhood. And, as someone with Nordic heritage myself, I can confidently assure diners that a good rye is the most idyllic companion to seafood, bringing an earthy and almost spicy foundation to the light, sweet, briny, and airy marine-based dishes.
(206) 395-9227
4743 Ballard Ave NW #300, Seattle, WA 98107
Market Grill in Seattle
It's all about the sandwiches here at this Pike Place Market joint, and it's one of the few spots in the busy market that locals and tourists love equally (seriously, I will wade through crowds for this anyday). The blackened coho salmon sandwich , featured on the Travel Channel and beyond, is easily among the best sandwiches on the West Coast — the sandwich is a thing of beauty, dazzling with bold spices, smoky and sweet fish, caramelized bits, and bread that manages to play host to the juicy fillings without disintegrating.
That said, the seafood platters are also amazing. The salmon is a strong pick for similar reasons as the sandwich, but the halibut or prawn platters are so delicious. Meanwhile, the Northwest-style seafood stew is one of the best things to get when a gray and wet Seattle afternoon hits.
(206) 682-2654
1509 Pike Pl #3, Seattle, WA 98101
Sushi Kashiba in Seattle
Sushi Kashiba isn't a secret, but it's worth the planning that's entailed with trying to get in. Owned by the famous Shiro Kashiba (this sushi master was trained by Jiro Ono himself), this spot is a top-pick for locals celebrating special occasions, trying to impress a date, or those who just want to treat themselves to a really nice meal.
You have two options for eating here: Either get a reservation in advance and plan on a prix fix menu experience, or get there hours before the restaurant opens to secure a spot at the sushi counter. Although it will mean waiting in line, I recommend the latter if an omakase meal even remotely appeals to you.
Savor dishes like the iconic broiled black cod, oysters with ponzu vinegar shaved ice, and sauteed geoduck. If you trust the servers' suggestions and respect the intentional process, it'll be easy to see why this continues to rank among the best sushi restaurants in Seattle.
(206) 441-8844
86 Pine St, Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98101
Lonely Siren in Seattle
Though attached to Pike Place Market, not many people seem to know about this eatery, but it's got a fabulous view and delicious Portuguese seafood bites. Lonely Siren has a 1960s European chic feel that makes for a really stylish meal out. Paper lanterns definitely add to the effect, but the food itself is undeniably vintage in the best way.
Bread with tinned sardines is a perfect precursor to plates of grilled fish and salt cod croquettes. It's all got umami to spare, and is a dream for anyone who leans toward savory foods. But really, any of the seafood impresses, thanks to unfussy, simple plates that allow the ingredients to shine. Paired with a glass of wine (I highly recommend asking for in-house recommendations), meals here always seem to come with citrus, flame-provided flavors, and plenty of olive oil.
(206) 538-0260
1501 Pike Pl Level 2 #200, Seattle, WA 98101
Cafe Juanita in Kirkland
Cafe Juanita is a splurge, but it's always worth it. The pescetarian tasting menu here makes this restaurant one of the very best establishments in the whole region. And it helps that every plate could pass as a fine art piece worthy of museum display.
As for the seafood, the fish, crustaceans, and bivalves are centered, grounded, and light all at once, lending it a wholesome but memorable taste that's hard to replicate. Think silky sablefish, sweet Alaska spot prawns, and crudo that looks like stained glass and tastes deeply regional in flavor. Nothing is masked under hefty condiments, and seasonal produce helps in keeping everything lifted. The bounty of the Salish Sea is on full display here, making it ideal for seafood enthusiasts looking for something thoughtful, high-quality, and unapologetically marine-based.
(425) 823-1505
9702 NE 120th Pl, Kirkland, WA 98034
L'Oursin in Seattle
This globally renowned Seattle eatery celebrates French cuisine with Pacific Northwest ingredients and methods. L'Oursin's seafood selection is, in particular, a Seattle culinary gem. The fish is expertly handled, grounded in the seasonal offerings of the region, and lends a sophisticated touch to simple ingredients.
The best way to get the most out of this spot is to bring a group and order a bunch of small plates to share. You and your companions can sample a lot, which is pretty key somewhere like this where there's not a single miss on the menu. I recommend getting the fresh oysters, wood-grilled sweet prawns, and raw weathervane scallops for a combination of briny, savory, smoky, and marine-sweet flavors. Anchor it all with farm-fresh salads and a warm baguette with butter for the table.
(206) 485-7173
1315 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122
East Anchor Seafood in Seattle
There are so many fantastic seafood markets in Seattle where you can grab a bite, but East Anchor takes the crabcake. Everything is unbelievably fresh, and tastes more like it came from an upscale bistro rather than a casual hidden gem in Seattle.
Locals grant the tuna and cheddar melt a well-deserved cult following. Slathered in aioli, the warm sandwich is salty but balanced, providing a deeply savory lunch for those craving umami between bread. Ask for extra pickles on the side, and you've got yourself the best lunch in the whole neighborhood. Meanwhile, the salmon burgers are super flavorful and make for a very nostalgic lunch — many Seattle-area locals grew up eating (albeit lesser) salmon burgers in our school cafeterias. The ones at East Anchor have that same homey feel, but come with massive upgrades like high-quality and fresh-as-can-be sockeye salmon, capers, dill, and juicier patties.
Other highlights include the poke bowls with seasonal fish, fish tacos, and market tinned fish plates that come with a baguette, salty cornichon, olives, and creamy butter.
(206) 708-6669
1126 34th Ave #101, Seattle, WA 98122
Driftwood in Seattle
I will never run out of nice things to say about Driftwood, a seasonal restaurant in West Seattle serving the best seafood in the city. It's all very grounded in the Salish Sea's ingredients and landscapes, and the menu is always inventive without being over the top. In fact, the food here captures the region so well that I'd deem the chefs here as culinary magicians rather than simply cooks.
The chefs clearly trust the seafood, pairing it with ingredients that won't overshadow it, but rather, play with the flavors. Instead of bivalves smothered in cream sauce, this is the place to find them kissed by fruit. Instead of fish hidden beneath miles of batter, Driftwood infuses it with forest flavors. Nothing is masked here.
Order a few raw dishes like San Juan Island red sea urchin on the half shell, sweet oysters soaked in smoked tomato water, and mussel escabeche for plates that are both stripped-down and dressed up. Applewood-smoked black cod, among other seafood spectaculars, also makes for an unforgettable main.
(206) 420-7381
2722 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Half Shell in Seattle
Oysters reign supreme here, but outstanding seafood dishes seem to never end at this locally adored spot. Run by the team behind Serious Pie, one of the best pizzerias in Seattle, it's easy to tell that a dynamic team is at work. Everything's handled with a modern touch, bringing a contemporary feel to a classic dining concept. It's fresh, and one of those Seattle seafood places that can be eaten at regularly and never bore you.
For example, the "Pearl of the Month" offers a new local oyster selection that's paired with a limited-edition chaser. But the snow crab with laurel bay butter and chives is succulent and routinely perfect. For something citrusy and elevated, try the scallop aguachile. For something complex, order the smoked black cod with fennel jam. There's really no end to the thoughtful seafood possibilities.
(206) 829-7535
2020 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Methodology
These spots are seafood restaurants or restaurants that serve great seafood in the Seattle metro area. I stuck to places that I've eaten at personally. To fill in the gaps, I turned to my fellow locals via Reddit forums, regional publications, and online reviews made by Seattleites.
When assessing a Seattle seafood, I look for seafood that is: Properly briny or lightly sweet, high-quality, extra fresh, never bitter or sour in taste, seasoned or sauced in a way that complements rather than disguises, cleaned very well, and that's, ideally, from local waters. I like to find places that also provide good vibes and kind staff, but that wasn't required for this article — I focused on the literal meat of the story: The seafood.