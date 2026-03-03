The 16 Absolute Best Spots For Seafood In And Around Seattle

We Seattleites practically live and breathe seafood. With its Pacific Ocean-fed Puget Sound waters, kelp forests, and speckled islands, this city is built on briny oysters, sweet Dungeness crab, wild and earthy salmon, beloved geoduck, and melt-in-your-mouth cod. You can taste the emerald-hued seaweed and cold water in Seattle seafood's signature mineral, clean profile.

It should be no surprise, then, that as a local, I take this aspect of the city's culinary landscape very personally and seriously. And so do the best seafood restaurants in Seattle. From chowder-serving joints on the water to places that serve fish plates that could pass as fine art, the range is vast. Whether you lean nostalgic, fish and chips eaten over a Pike Place counter service stall, or are on the hunt for gleaming mosaics of crudo and buttery nigiri, the Emerald City has seafood spots that will delight.

So, here are the very best of them, based on my personal favorites and, to fill in any gaps, those of my fellow locals via Reddit, online review sites, and local publications. Each of these Seattle restaurants serves seafood that is properly briny or lightly sweet, high-quality, extra fresh, never bitter or sour, seasoned in a way that complements rather than disguises, cleaned well, and that's, ideally, from local waters.