Where To Get The Best Fish Tacos In Washington State

From Seattle hidden gem restaurants to island seafood shacks perched on the picturesque Salish Sea, there are loads of diverse places to get incredible fish tacos in Washington state. And, as a coastal state with fertile farmlands and forests, perhaps it's no surprise — the region has an ideal set-up to provide the freshest seafood, vegetables, fruits, grains, and other taco ingredients. And, as Scandinavians were once the largest ethnic group in the state, this means that Washington's fish tacos often include pickles, smoked salmon, and even dill. As they blend Scandinavian and Mexican cuisine, local fish tacos are unique and distinctly hearty. With Seattle ranking consistently among the top three most diverse food cities in the nation, this multi-cultural influence isn't just felt in the fish taco scene but definitely gives it one-of-a-kind appeal.

Growing up in Washington, I loved fish tacos, but I appreciate them even more today as a travel writer and ex-chef who deeply understands the cultural aspect, ingredients, and techniques that go into making them. So, I'm detailing the very best places to get fish tacos in Washington. I've tried each of these, and I stuck to regions where the fish would be the freshest (aka, the coast, fjords, islands, and other waterways). When assessing the quality of a fish taco, here's what I look for: balanced flavors, bright and complimentary toppings that are as good as the seafood, sturdy and fresh tortillas that don't split, fresh salsa, and perfectly cooked and seasoned fish.