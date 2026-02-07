Where To Get The Best Fish Tacos In Washington State
From Seattle hidden gem restaurants to island seafood shacks perched on the picturesque Salish Sea, there are loads of diverse places to get incredible fish tacos in Washington state. And, as a coastal state with fertile farmlands and forests, perhaps it's no surprise — the region has an ideal set-up to provide the freshest seafood, vegetables, fruits, grains, and other taco ingredients. And, as Scandinavians were once the largest ethnic group in the state, this means that Washington's fish tacos often include pickles, smoked salmon, and even dill. As they blend Scandinavian and Mexican cuisine, local fish tacos are unique and distinctly hearty. With Seattle ranking consistently among the top three most diverse food cities in the nation, this multi-cultural influence isn't just felt in the fish taco scene but definitely gives it one-of-a-kind appeal.
Growing up in Washington, I loved fish tacos, but I appreciate them even more today as a travel writer and ex-chef who deeply understands the cultural aspect, ingredients, and techniques that go into making them. So, I'm detailing the very best places to get fish tacos in Washington. I've tried each of these, and I stuck to regions where the fish would be the freshest (aka, the coast, fjords, islands, and other waterways). When assessing the quality of a fish taco, here's what I look for: balanced flavors, bright and complimentary toppings that are as good as the seafood, sturdy and fresh tortillas that don't split, fresh salsa, and perfectly cooked and seasoned fish.
Rockfish Grill in Anacortes
Spending much of my childhood on Fidalgo Island, I've been visiting this Pacific Northwest haunt for about 20 years now (and it's been open for 25 years). But, somehow, the food gets better with every passing year. I recommend it to anyone who loves fisherman pub vibes and nautical fare. Groove out to live music, indulge in local brews, and feast.
Home to the best fish and chips in Washington State, Rockfish Grill serves another ridiculously good seafood dish: wood-roasted Alaskan white fish tacos. Thanks to the Baja-inspired spices, this dish is zesty and perfectly seasoned. Diced tomatoes and shredded cabbage add some extra brightness, while cilantro and chipotle aioli come together for an herbaceous and unctuous medley. Held together with warm flour tortillas, the juicy combination of produce, seafood, and aioli doesn't come spilling out thanks to these sturdy vessels. And, if you happen to be here on a night when the salmon tacos are a special, they're done just as well and shine with woodsy notes and a grounded, Pacific Northwest feel.
(360) 588-1720
320 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221
The Madrona Bar and Grill, Orcas Island in East Sound
When visiting the speckles of land that dot the Salish Sea, Orcas Island is my go-to destination. This isn't just because it's jaw-droppingly stunning with endless forests, wild fruit, glittering bays, and plenty of wild swimming to go around. The food is outrageously good — I've yet to have a bad meal on the island, and I've visited most local eateries. However, if you're on the hunt for good Washington fish tacos, look no further than East Sound's Madrona Bar and Grill.
As this little village is the most picturesque town in the United States I've ever seen, it's only fitting that local fish tacos, a major West Coast comfort food, are likewise stunning. Gleaming with pineapple pico and spicy jalapeno slaw, these grilled fish masterpieces are a dream for anyone who, like me, prefers fruit in their tacos but still craves the spice. Avocado, cilantro, and chipotle aioli add a nice foundation for these zippy flavors, offering cooling and creamy elements that pair with succulent seafood and condiments.
Make sure to note that the fish tacos at the Madrona Bar and Grill are only available for lunch, so make sure to come early. As this eatery's been open since 2009, the food draws upon many years of experience and is more than worth carving out time to visit this spot in the afternoon.
(360) 376-7171
310 Main Street, Eastsound, Washington 98245
Ivar's Mukilteo Landing in Mukilteo
Ivar's is a brand that Washington locals grow up with, usually feasting on the famous clam chowder and other iconic Washington State foods at sporting events, around town, or while riding the ferry. But, Ivar's Mukilteo Landing location is special — and not just because it's got epic views of Mount Baker, Whidbey Island, Possession Sound, and, if you're lucky, whales (seriously, as a Mukilteo local, I urge you to request a table on the deck). It's also home to some of the best fish tacos in Washington State.
These are particularly special thanks to brilliant spices, vibrant flavors, and diverse textures. Though wild salmon is available, default fish used in tacos is blackened and pan-seared Alaskan cod. It's delicate, flaky, juicy, and smoky. Meanwhile, a generous portion of mango salsa offers a sweet mellowing effect before blistered shishito peppers lift everything back into the high spice arena. The marriage between the chipotle aioli and lime-cilantro vinaigrette does something similar, dancing between cooling creaminess and zesty heat. This balanced fish taco, housed in a flour tortilla that bravely holds all these juicy toppings, flawlessly fuses every flavor profile in what I can only describe as a Pacific Northwest seafood symphony.
(425) 742-6180
710 Front St., Mukilteo, WA 98275
Downriggers in Friday Harbor
Downriggers is a beloved restaurant for a reason. Overlooking the iridescent waters and marina of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, it feels like the quintessential summertime stop for those of us who've spent every warm season ferrying to the island for saltwater swims, artisan goods, and, of course, seafood. If you want a taste of Washington vacation season and fantastical fare from the sea, Downriggers is your spot.
Open since 1986, there's a lot of experience and expertise that goes into the food, and it shows. The blackened cod fish tacos, though, are stand-outs. The fish is perfectly complemented by the earthy and bright black bean and corn relish. Radish provides a peppery bite, pickled red onions and lime bring zip and tang, while the cilantro lime crema offers a smooth foundation on top of flour tortillas. It's well-balanced, colorful, and includes some of the very best toppings for fish tacos out there. Paired with the views, it's really hard to beat.
(360) 378-2700
10 Front Street N, Friday Harbor, WA, 98250
El Borracho in Seattle
This one's for the vegans who want to enjoy cruelty-free seafood. El Borracho, tucked away in Pike Place Market, is one of Seattle's top spots for tacos, and everything just happens to be plant-based. However, it's very hard to tell that the fish tacos here are made with algal oil and soy, and not marine creatures — I'm a massive salmon fanatic, and the Oshi Blackened Salmon tacos completely fooled me the first time I tried them. I was convinced that this was a special featuring local fish until my post-meal research and multiple questions posted to the staff disproved this theory. Believe me, these fish tacos will not only fool any seafood lover, but they will also completely delight them.
Essentially, these are made with food that comes from the sea — thanks to the aforementioned algal oil and the salmon-inspired preparation. These vegan fish tacos are also topped with the crunchiest and freshest cabbage, radish, and some of the best salsas (pico de gallo and corn salsa, to be exact) I've ever tasted. And the charred tortilla is so tasty that I would eat it by itself. Overall, they look and eat like traditional fish tacos, but they're in a league of their own based on how great they taste.
(206) 538-0144
1521 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
Buckbay Shellfish Farm in Olga
Situated in Olga, a little beach village on Orcas Island, Buckbay Shellfish Farm is one of the best Seattle oyster spots, but is also a place where you can get some of the top fish tacos in Washington. It's located right where the ingredients are sourced from, so, of course, everything tastes beyond fresh and like it was harvested or caught in peak condition. For this reason, it's open seasonally, so just note that this eatery is only available to diners from April to October every year.
As for the fish tacos, they're incredibly delicious, and highly customizable. Pick from shrimp, salmon, or halibut, or combine all three in one order. Each comes with outstanding pineapple salsa, kohlrabi slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, and tomatillo salsa. These bright and citrusy flavors play very different with each fish protein, creating a different experience depending on which seafood option you ordered. With salmon, it reads very summery, blending umami-packed meatiness and fruity ingredients for a full-bodied bite. With shrimp, the tacos feel lighter and tropical, while the combination with halibut shows some sweetness and delicate quality reminiscent of a more luxurious experience.
(360) 375-3216
117 East J Young Road, Olga, Washington 98279
Rockaway Bar and Grill on Camano Island
This local haunt on Camano Island is known for fish tacos. They feature super fresh toppings, but the fish is the star — high-quality seafood offered as part of the dish is consistently cooked perfectly, combining tender meat, a perfect char, and brilliant blend of spices.
At Rockaway Bar and Grill you can pick from grilled Alaskan cod or blackened salmon. I recommend picking the cod if something summery and juicy is calling your name. Otherwise, blackened salmon is ideal for diners seeking extra spice and those classic Washingtonian forest-to-sea flavors (it's also a little heartier, so it's more filling).
As for the toppings, expect simple but ultra-fresh condiments and produce. Roasted corn salsa plays into the smokiness of the salmon while also reading light and playful when paired with the cod (think barbecue picnic vibes). Regardless, it provides a great base for the lighter toppings like cabbage, pico de gallo, and a light drizzle of homemade chipotle ranch sauce. They come with flour tortillas, but you can request corn tortillas (and I advise that you do, as corn is such a good companion to these likewise Western ingredients).
(360) 926-8920
326 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island, WA 98282
Callen's in Coupeville
Whidbey Island is a stunning foodie destination known for serving, among other things, the best Pacific Northwest sandwiches around. However, few besides locals understand how fantastic the fish tacos are here as well. For these, come to Callen's in Coupeville.
These Whidbey Island offerings shine with Alaskan cod rubbed with special house seasoning for a healthy dose of spice. Mango salsa and Callen's chipotle slaw bring a fruity, tangy, and slightly hot layer to the equation. With avocado and cilantro lime crema to boot, herbal and citrusy notes round it all off for a perfectly balanced, juicy, and vibrant array on a white corn tortilla. Enjoy them with the famous ferry views (ask to sit outside on the sunlit deck to watch the vessels come and go) and a cold glass of locally crafted pear cider.
(360) 499-2306
12981 State Route 20, Coupeville, WA 98239
California Tacos & Fresh Juices in Bellingham
Operating in Bellingham, one of the American college towns with the best food, California Tacos & Fresh Juices lives up to the city's reputation for delivering fantastic cuisine. The fish tacos here lie somewhere between traditional street tacos and coastal Pacific Northwest grub, resulting in a colorful and playful dining option.
There are multiple options for Washington fish taco hunters. The first is a grilled fish rendition topped with green cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and house-made sauce. I love the spice combination, the freshness of seafood, and the flawless corn tortilla. It's a classic done to perfection, from the technique to the flavors, and it never misses. It's the best option for those seeking something light and fragrant.
The second offering is a shrimp taco, and it's perhaps just as divine, but instead of delicate fish, it showcases giant, juicy, sweet shellfish. The meatiness is lifted thanks to cabbage, cilantro, and onion, while a house-made seafood sauce brings a unique robustness that is seldom found in fish tacos. Pick this over the previous option if you're looking for an update on a tried-and-true dish.
californiatacos-freshjuices.com
(360) 312-4340
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham, WA 98226
La Cocina in Port Townsend
I'm a massive fan of any place that puts the spotlight on tortillas, and La Cocina in Port Townsend certainly fits the bill. The executive chef is Michelin-trained and draws upon family recipes and long-held Mexican culinary practices, including the art of tortilla-making. This heritage and legacy are apparent in the dining experience at La Cocina, as everything is made entirely from scratch, and the ingredients taste incredibly fresh — those masa-based tortillas are made with locally grown hominy and corn. The restaurant also uses locally produced Oaxacan Green Corn Seed and Jerry Peterson Blue Corn Seed that's ground in-house.
This lends a masterful hand to the Washington fish tacos, which gleam on organic blue corn tortillas and showcase the wild Vancouver Island rockfish that's battered in rice flour before frying. This is somehow made even more impressive with the addition of cabbage, chipotle aioli, creamy avocado mousse, cilantro, and tangy lime. The impeccable flavors, umami, and freshness are off the charts, and it's something anyone who loves fish tacos must try at least once in their lives.
(360) 390-8225
221 Taylor St, Port Townsend, Washington 98368
The Boat House on North Bay in Allyn
Overlooking the namesake bay in Washington fjords, The Boat House on North Bay is a destination in and of itself. It's a really peaceful setting, making it an idyllic foodie getaway, and it happens to serve some stellar fish tacos.
For this amazing dish, Alaskan cod is blackened and grilled before it's paired with cilantro lime slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, crema, and fresh cilantro. They're bright, creamy, spicy, and served on either corn or flour tortillas (I recommend choosing the corn option for a good chew and earthier bite). It's really the quality of the fish that makes The Boat House on North Bay's tacos stand out amidst other Washington favorites. It's always cooked perfectly, and the seasoning is heartwarming without being overpowering. Just make sure to ask for extra limes, because there's something unforgettably delicious about the way that this tangy topping elevates the spiced fish.
(360) 275-6060
18340 E State Route 3, Allyn, WA 98524
Adrift in Anacortes
Decked out in maritime flags with wooden sailboats in the window, the aptly named Adrift is the first place I ever had a fish taco in Washington as a kid, and it blew my mind — it featured little tortilla pockets underscored by familiar nautical flavors so famous and beloved in my region. These Anacortes fish tacos still deliver every time, celebrating locally caught seafood and Skagit Valley-harvested produce for a sustainable and truly Washingtonian experience.
Adrift's fish tacos come with grilled corn tortillas, which, in my opinion, is the superior way to serve a taco thanks to heftiness, chew, and char. Toppings include an earthy yet vibrant layering of cinnamon black beans, roasted tomatillo salsa, mango pico de gallo, creamy mozzarella, shredded cabbage, and chipotle sour cream. As for the seafood, pick from cod, shrimp, or salmon served poached or Cajun blackened. I recommend the blackened salmon option, as the fish is a Fidalgo Island favorite, and the spices complement the toppings best.
(360) 588-0653
510 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221
Methodology
As a Seattle-area travel writer and fish taco enthusiast, I'm lucky enough to be local to all these Washington fish taco spots. This story is based on personal experience, drawing upon my expertise as an ex-chef and longtime Washington-based storyteller.
For this story, I included fish taco spots located in places where seafood would be the freshest. This meant that only restaurants situated near the coast, fjords, islands, ports, bays, and other Washington waterways were considered. When assessing the quality of these fish tacos, I sought out: balanced flavors, complementary toppings that are as good as the seafood and don't feel like afterthoughts, skillful use of spices, sturdy and fresh tortillas that don't split, fresh salsa, and perfectly cooked fish.