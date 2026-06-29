13 Foods The West Coast Simply Does Best

While there are exceptions, vegetarian pizza tends to feel like an afterthought on the East Coast. Generally over-piled with cheese and under-spread with solid toppings, the menu inclusions read "obligatory pie" rather than "showstopping order." That's not an issue on the West Coast. Here, produce is a star, not a side note.

The region has some serious agricultural abundance, with California being the No. 1 produce grower in the United States. In fact, about half of the whole country's vegetables and more than 75% of its nuts and fruits are grown in the Golden State (per CDFA). Washington is also the nation's top producer of onions (and lots of fruits) and ranks second for potatoes (among other produce items). Meanwhile, according to NASS, both California and Oregon are among the top 10 states for the most acreage of certified organic farmland (California is first), and all West Coast states are in the top 10 states for certified organic sales — California and Washington are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. All of these states are also among the top 10 states for accessibility to locally produced food (via Escoffier). In other words, farming, produce, and everything needed to craft a good vegetarian pizza are strong suits for the region.

From San Francisco to the best Seattle pizzerias, West Coasters know how to do meatless pizza well. I've never missed the meat in this region, and I can't say the same for the East Coast. Roasted mushrooms, spicy peppers, generous portions of fresh herbs, and local cheeses are just a few usual sightings around here. And it's pretty common to see things like potatoes, fruit, or other creative toppings on the pies. It's just a perfect setup for vegetarian pizzas to be just as, if not better than, their pepperoni-covered counterparts.