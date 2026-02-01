San Francisco Vs New England Clam Chowder: The Defining Ingredient That Separates The 2

While many football fans are preparing to watch the upcoming Super Bowl, the team at Tasting Table is thinking about a different kind of bowl: a warm, cozy, soup-filled bowl, and the kind brimming with fresh clams, potatoes, and a creamy base, known fondly as clam chowder. There are plenty of clam chowder types to choose from. These include San Francisco clam chowder — a nod to the city hosting Super Bowl 2026 — and New England clam chowder, the well-known chowder powerhouse. Talk about a soup-er bowl!

Despite the thousands of miles between the two cities, San Francisco clam chowder and New England clam chowder are relatively similar. In fact, San Francisco clam chowder is typically made in the New England clam chowder style, except for one major difference: San Francisco clam chowder almost always comes in a sourdough bread bowl. Sourdough is a staple in the San Franciscan diet — it's been a part of the food scene there since the mid-1800s and, as a result of a strain of bacteria that is believed to be indigenous to San Francisco, the bread has a uniquely funky, complex flavor that sets it apart.

If you're lucky enough to enjoy a bowl of this rich, creamy soup in the Bay Area, you can bet it'll be served to you with sourdough bread, either on the side or as the bowl itself. Though the two cities' football teams have never faced off in a Super Bowl match, it's safe to say San Francisco's bread is their respective chowder's star player in its bowl.