16 Best Whiskey Bottles Under $60

If you're looking for the best whiskey bottles under $60, you'll want to find the sweet spot where quality exceeds basic bottles while still being affordable — which is exactly what I've focused on here. This list of Scotch, bourbon, and beyond will give you plenty of options for bottles that deliver outstanding quality without demanding a premium price.

There are no rules here beyond each bottle needing to be available for under $60 as of this writing. That $60 price point isn't just when these bottles are on sale; the average price of each bottle is under that mark, with some being comfortably below it. Plus, these picks aren't based on online ratings or random choice. I've personally tasted each of them and believe they offer excellent value for those looking for a step up in quality.

This list is backed by my years of reviewing, collecting, and exploring hundreds of bottles from around the world. Whether you want an elite daily pour, a brilliant gift, or just to experience great whiskey without spending too much, I've got you covered. With a varied selection on offer, your only difficulty will be choosing which bottle on this list to buy first.