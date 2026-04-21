Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Vs Old No. 7: What's The Difference?

From its distinctive square-paneled bottle to its iconic black-and-white label, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is arguably America's most famous whiskey. Whether taken neat or used as the base of a cocktail, it's immediately recognizable. Those familiar with this classic liquor may be curious how other whiskeys in the Jack Daniel's range compare to the original — especially the increasingly popular Jack Daniel's Single Barrel. First things first: Jack Daniel's Single Barrel refers not to a single whiskey, but to a collection of them.

The Single Barrel brand includes Single Barrel Select, the Single Barrel Rye (which Jack Daniel's boasts as its first new grain bill in 150 years), and a "Barrel Proof" variant that clocks in at a hefty 65.45% ABV. Both Old No. 7 and Single Barrel Select share a mash of 80% corn, 8% rye, and 12% malted barley, but while the former will always be 40% ABV (or 80 proof), the latter falls typically around 45% (or 94 proof). What further distinguishes them is that, while Old No. 7's production method — the famed "Lincoln County Process" — guarantees every bottle shares a uniform taste, the Single Barrel line is drawn from individual barrels.

These barrels have been exclusively aged on the top floors of the brand's barrelhouses in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Thus, the flavor profile of every barrel is unique, which is what makes them so intriguing to liquor connoisseurs. Be forewarned, however, that while a bottle of Old No. 7 is relatively affordable, a bottle of Single Barrel Select is typically around double the price.