Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Vs Old No. 7: What's The Difference?
From its distinctive square-paneled bottle to its iconic black-and-white label, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is arguably America's most famous whiskey. Whether taken neat or used as the base of a cocktail, it's immediately recognizable. Those familiar with this classic liquor may be curious how other whiskeys in the Jack Daniel's range compare to the original — especially the increasingly popular Jack Daniel's Single Barrel. First things first: Jack Daniel's Single Barrel refers not to a single whiskey, but to a collection of them.
The Single Barrel brand includes Single Barrel Select, the Single Barrel Rye (which Jack Daniel's boasts as its first new grain bill in 150 years), and a "Barrel Proof" variant that clocks in at a hefty 65.45% ABV. Both Old No. 7 and Single Barrel Select share a mash of 80% corn, 8% rye, and 12% malted barley, but while the former will always be 40% ABV (or 80 proof), the latter falls typically around 45% (or 94 proof). What further distinguishes them is that, while Old No. 7's production method — the famed "Lincoln County Process" — guarantees every bottle shares a uniform taste, the Single Barrel line is drawn from individual barrels.
These barrels have been exclusively aged on the top floors of the brand's barrelhouses in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Thus, the flavor profile of every barrel is unique, which is what makes them so intriguing to liquor connoisseurs. Be forewarned, however, that while a bottle of Old No. 7 is relatively affordable, a bottle of Single Barrel Select is typically around double the price.
Finding the right cocktail for Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
Old No. 7 is commonly regarded as fairly sweet among various Tennessee whiskeys brands, but Single Barrel Select is often even sweeter, redolent with notes of caramel, honey, and cherry cola (one critic even compared it to a Tootsie Roll). On Reddit, one user observed that Single Barrel Select contains a "noticeably heavier mouth feel" than Old No. 7, with a taste that is "a lot smoother and less harsh." The "Barrel Proof" variant, on the other hand, was described by another on Reddit as having distinct elements of banana in the nose, palate, and finish, resulting in a "rich and strong" cask-strength whiskey.
It's no wonder that Jack Daniel's Single Barrel collection has found success. Last year, the Heritage Barrel variant — which gains its particular character from charred oak barrels that have been toasted for twice as long as Jack Daniel's does for other whiskeys — was made a permanent addition to their line. Earlier this year, a limited edition 288-bottle batch of Jack Daniel's Single Barrel was announced in tribute to the rock band Motörhead, which feels appropriate as lead singer, Lemmy, famously claimed to drink a bottle daily.
If you do opt for some Single Barrel Select, Jack Daniel's recommends making an old fashioned with Angostura bitters and demerara syrup, garnished with orange peel and a dark red cherry. Should you instead go for the Single Barrel Rye, you may prefer to utilize it in New Orleans' staple cocktail, the Sazerac. Either way, you can't go wrong with a bottle of Jack.