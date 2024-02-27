The 2-Ingredient Jack Daniel's Cocktail That Packs A Nostalgic Punch

To make an apple jack cocktail, you'll need 2 ounces of Jack Daniel's (or more if you prefer a stiff drink). Simply pour the whiskey into a highball glass filled with ice. If you usually drink another brand of whiskey or have a different variety on the bar cart, that spirit will still make a flavorful two-ingredient cocktail.

For the apple juice, fresh is best if you have the patience to make it at home or you can use your preferred store-bought brand for maximum nostalgia. After you pour the whiskey over the ice, top the drink off with your apple juice of choice. Then, use an apple slice as a garnish to lean into another common childhood snack, and you might as well serve it with a bendy straw, too.

If you want to double the booze or add a touch of carbonation, consider a splash of hard apple cider or an apple-flavored hard seltzer. You can also use fresh apple cider in place of the juice for more tang and fresher flavors. And to be clear, this simple cocktail is not the same as applejack or apple brandy. Those are not cocktails like the libation in this suggestion but are full-fledged liquors made with apples that have been distilled or fermented.