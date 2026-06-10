The 15 Best Bourbons For Beginners

If you're starting on your bourbon journey, you're in for an exciting adventure. There is a whole world to explore, but that can be a part of the problem. There are a huge number of bottles available, and trying to work out where to start can be overwhelming. That's where I can help. I have nearly 20 years of experience with drinking bourbon, but I still remember what it feels like at the start. No question has a simple answer, and it feels like you need to be an expert before you even begin.

I've tasted countless bourbons over the years and have extensively studied and written about this fine spirit. Like many enthusiasts, I've never lost my passion for helping a beginner find their way. These 15 bottles will teach you something important about bourbon without going to the extremes of intensity, proof, or price. If you've enjoyed all these 15 bottles as I have, you'll have an appreciation for the key aspects of bourbon before you tread into deeper waters. By the end, you should know exactly how to build a solid foundation of bourbon experience to lead you on the way to becoming an expert yourself.