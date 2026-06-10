The 15 Best Bourbons For Beginners
If you're starting on your bourbon journey, you're in for an exciting adventure. There is a whole world to explore, but that can be a part of the problem. There are a huge number of bottles available, and trying to work out where to start can be overwhelming. That's where I can help. I have nearly 20 years of experience with drinking bourbon, but I still remember what it feels like at the start. No question has a simple answer, and it feels like you need to be an expert before you even begin.
I've tasted countless bourbons over the years and have extensively studied and written about this fine spirit. Like many enthusiasts, I've never lost my passion for helping a beginner find their way. These 15 bottles will teach you something important about bourbon without going to the extremes of intensity, proof, or price. If you've enjoyed all these 15 bottles as I have, you'll have an appreciation for the key aspects of bourbon before you tread into deeper waters. By the end, you should know exactly how to build a solid foundation of bourbon experience to lead you on the way to becoming an expert yourself.
1. Benchmark
I tend to write a lot about 'classical bourbon notes,' and it's important to know what they are. Generally, you want vanilla sweetness, usually with something a little darker, such as caramel. You then get an oak influence from the barrel and some spice to round off the tasting experience. In terms of budget bottles, you won't find a better showcase of these flavors than Benchmark.
Produced by the renowned Buffalo Trace distillery, which has a few brands in this list, it delivers an impressive level of balance. Those flavors I mentioned above are all noticeable here, but in truth, you don't get much more than that. There is a little tobacco on the palate, and the oak presence is more prominent than you may expect with a budget bottle. But most importantly, it delivers those flavors with smoothness and avoids any intense alcohol burn. It's far from the best bourbon on this list. Yet if you want a simple and cheap introduction, it's a brilliant place to start.
2. Buffalo Trace
From the same distillery as Benchmark, this feels like a noticeable step up in quality while still offering perhaps the best value of any Kentucky bourbon. The nose is inviting as you get the classical sweetness along with a little brown sugar and subtle oak. One of the first aspects you'll notice on the palate is how it's smooth and able to carry its flavors with a rich tasting experience. Toffee comes to the fore once you take a sip, and there are sweet fruit notes here, such as apple and cherry.
The flavors are well-rounded, allowing you to pick them out individually without feeling overwhelmed. It offers a little more intensity than the Benchmark while still being beginner-friendly. I feel in many ways that if you don't like Buffalo Trace, you don't like bourbon. If you want to spend a little more than the budget bottles while still getting something affordable, Buffalo Trace is an outstanding value.
3. Maker's Mark
Many bourbons are made with a high percentage of corn, a little barley, and a moderate amount of rye. However, there are several bottles that swap out that rye and use wheat in the mash bill instead. If you want to sample how that affects the tasting experience, Maker's Mark is probably the best place to start. Maker's Mark uses a specific type called red winter wheat, which helps to make it softer and sweeter than many other bourbons. The aroma is lovely as you'll enjoy rich toffee and vanilla.
Once you move to the palate, those sweet flavors continue, joined by a little butterscotch. Some fruity notes accompany them, and there is still some cinnamon here to give it a little depth. This all comes with a smooth, mellow drinking experience, which gives you great insight into wheated bourbon. I'm generally against anything gimmicky, but the hand-dipped red wax that adorns each bottle is also a nice touch.
4. Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden is another excellent choice for beginners who want to understand mash bills. That's because this bottle has around twice as much rye as many bottles on the market. Rye will generally add spicy notes to a whiskey. This can feel overwhelming for some beginners, who may struggle with the high heat. Basil Hayden presents those flavors in a much gentler, more approachable way than most. That's helped by this being one of the best low-proof bourbons on the market, so you won't need to worry about intense alcohol burning your throat.
Once it passes your lips, you'll enjoy a delicate vanilla, along with flickers of caramel. There is also a nice oak on the palate before you get to the spice. That comes in the form of pepper, but it doesn't hit you as hard as most whiskeys with this level of rye. Everything about this bottle is easygoing. Experienced drinkers may wish for a little more complexity, but for beginners, it lets you focus on the flavors present. These qualities make it an ideal stepping stone to more spice-driven expressions.
5. Jim Beam Black
I could have easily picked the regular Jim Beam bottle for this list, but I feel its qualities are covered by Benchmark. Instead, I wanted to highlight the Black expression from Jim Beam's roster of bourbons. The bottles from this distillery usually have a familiar profile that allows you to explore whiskeys that have more of an earthy quality. That's immediately noticeable on the nose here, as you'll enjoy notes of nuts and oak, along with a toasted caramel sweetness. The palate showcases these flavors beautifully, along with some warming spice.
This is all delivered with a rich mouthfeel that shows the extended aging of this bottle. Those notes are well balanced by some toffee and brown sugar, along with an impressively long finish. It makes for a good starting point to understand how aging influences whiskey without jumping to bottles with intense oak or high proof. The strength of these flavors also makes it a great option for mixers and cocktails, as they don't get drowned out by other ingredients.
6. Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 101 gets its name from the proof of the bottle. At 101, you're in the middle range of it not being a low proof bourbon, but it's still not quite as daunting as barrel proof bottles. With that, you get noticeably more flavor and intensity than many beginner bourbons without it feeling overwhelming. That flavor is first hinted at by a sumptuous aroma that opens with rich butterscotch. Along with that, you'll enjoy a range of other sweet notes, as well as oak.
Vanilla and toffee are present on the palate, along with additional sweetness in the form of brown sugar. That is counteracted by an impressive range of spices, led by pepper, cinnamon, and clove. Those flavors, underpinned by charred oak, deliver exceptional balance and full mouthfeel. For beginners ready to move on from lighter bourbons, the qualities of Wild Turkey 101 act as an ideal gateway to those bourbons that may currently feel too intimidating.
7. Eagle Rare 10-year
This is the first bottle here that has an age statement, and that's one of the reasons I recommend it. The extended 10 years of aging with this Eagle Rare expression delicately showcases what you can expect from bourbon that has spent extra time in the barrel. A significant aspect of that is oak's more prominent role. It features from the nose to the palate, and all the way to the long finish. That being said, that wood influence far from overwhelms the palate; instead, it sits in the background, allowing the other flavors to shine through.
When you first taste it, you're likely to notice another factor common with aging in its rich, full mouthfeel. It adds a luxurious touch to the bourbon and allows the caramel and vanilla to feel deep and sumptuous. Warm baking spices lend it depth, which is taken to an even more impressive level by chocolate and almonds. Extended aging can often come with power and intensity. That doesn't happen here, helped in part by its modest 90 proof. That allows newcomers to appreciate the effects of maturation without needing to encounter excessive oak bitterness or overwhelming heat.
8. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
The unique reason I'm recommending this whiskey is hinted at in its name. If a whiskey is described as 'double' when referring to its aging, then it generally means the whiskey was transferred from one barrel to another during its maturation process. This is generally done to impart a specific flavor. In the case of this Woodford Reserve bottle, it has been done to provide more oak depth. The result is a bourbon that allows you to sample a much more significant wood character without needing to spend money on a premium extra-aged bourbon.
That oak influence is quite sweet rather than dominating with bitterness. It's ably supported by some toasted marshmallow and butterscotch, which makes it feel like a perfect bourbon to enjoy around a campfire. Baking spices also enhance the tasting experience, allowing you to enjoy this impressive array of flavors with their dessert-like character. It allows you to gain insight into oak-driven, uniquely finished whiskey before you reach older, more tannic expressions.
9. Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond
For those interested in learning more about bourbon, it's important to understand what "bottled-in-bond" means. It refers to an act that came into force in 1897, which helped to ensure bourbon was being made to strict production standards. Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond is a great and affordable introduction to this type of bourbon. One of the most important criteria of the legislation was how the whiskey needed to be aged for at least four years. It gives consumers confidence that any whiskey with this designation is likely to meet a certain level of quality.
The flavor here is nothing mindblowing, but it's another that perfects the fundamentals. The caramel and vanilla are especially impressive, and you get a moderate level of depth from the brown sugar and toasted oak. There are even some nuts and orchard fruits. Another feature of bonded whiskey is that it must be bottled at 100 proof, so you get a decent level of body and intensity here, too. It wasn't my original intention, but I've realized that all the bottles I've recommended here offer excellent value for money. There is no better example of that than Evan William Bottled-in-Bond.
10. Four Roses Single Barrel
Single-barrel is another distinctive type of bourbon. With most bourbons, multiple barrels are blended together to ensure consistency from one batch to another. Single-barrel bourbons are instead taken from one barrel, which means that you can get slight variations from one bottle to the next. This Four Roses bottle is not only a good introduction to this way of making whiskey, but also the unique flavor profile that you get from this distillery. That mainly comes from Four Roses showcasing a fruitier side to bourbon.
On the palate, you'll enjoy a range of darker fruit notes. You may well find your own, especially since it's single-barreled, but I enjoyed strong notes of cherry and plum. There is also plenty of pepper here to give it some power, but these strong-tasting notes are nicely counteracted by caramel and vanilla. When you add a constant presence of oak, it creates an impressive array of flavors that are unmistakably Four Roses. For beginners, you not only get a memorable introduction to single barrel whiskey, but also a different side of bourbon flavor.
11. Knob Creek 9-year
Do you want to dial up the intensity a few notches, but without getting in over your head? If you feel as though robust bourbon may be what you love, Knob Creek 9-year is an excellent next step. With nearly a decade spent in oak barrels, it offers a deeper and more mature bourbon experience while remaining accessible enough for those developing their palate. There is a range of earthier notes here, such as leather, tobacco, and roasted peanuts. Oak also adds complexity, allowing you to sample the appeal of more mature bourbon.
You'll also get to enjoy rich caramel, aligned with some brown sugar and vanilla. It means that Knob Creek carries a lot more weight than many entry-level options. The proof of 100 helps to highlight the richness of the bourbon, but without it feeling overly aggressive. Overall, this whiskey gives you a more layered experience while still retaining the sweetness that defines Kentucky bourbon.
12. Old Grand-Dad Bonded
Old Grand-Dad shares a few key similarities with Basil Hayden above. Both bottles are made by Jim Beam, and both use the mash bill that includes a high 27% of rye. Despite those similarities, this bottle feels much spicier. Upon tasting, it develops into strong cinnamon and black pepper flavors, along with other baking spices. It makes this whiskey much livelier than the other options here. I'd also say it's a little more aggressive, but importantly, it provides that more energetic style without any alcohol burn.
There is still plenty of balance. Brown sugar and toffee are features of its gentler side, while roasted peanuts and oak give it a strong foundation. Despite its strength and 100-proof, it's not too intimidating. The balance of the sweetness ensures it's not overly sharp. This makes it an ideal stepping stone for drinkers who have enjoyed softer bourbons and want to explore something with a little more bite. If this still sounds a little intimidating, I'd suggest starting with Basil Hayden before moving on to this expression.
13. Michter's US*1
I've included Michter's US*1 for many of the same reasons I included Buffalo Trace. It's simply a fantastic example of Kentucky bourbon in all its glory. This Micher's bottle shines with its balance. In this respect, it allows you to experience how sweetness and spice work in harmony, and how fruit and oak can add depth to a whiskey without overpowering the palate. All of those notes work well together on the nose before you get to enjoy an elegant tasting experience.
That starts with layers of butterscotch before you'll enjoy stone fruits like cherries and red fruits, such as raspberries. A little cinnamon comes in with a gentle oak, which will also unfold gradually during the tasting experience. No single flavor dominates, and it's the type of bourbon where you seem to be able to find new flavors with each sip. It serves as a solid education on what is meant by balance while also exploring how tasting notes can be nuanced.
14. Green River Bourbon
Green River is a modern brand with an old name. It allows you to sample on of the newer names making an impact in the bourbon world while still getting to enjoy a high-quality whiskey. The aroma here is lovely as you'll get to enjoy vanilla and caramel ably supported by freshly baked apples and light oak. The palate only develops these notes further, as honey and toffee also tantalize your taste buds. Cinnamon and toasted oak helps to give it balance while orchard fruits give it added complexity.
The profile is rich enough to keep experienced drinkers interested while remaining straightforward enough for beginners to appreciate. It's a smooth drinking experience that allows you to expand your bourbon experience beyond the biggest brands. Getting to know and understand up-and-coming distilleries is a part of the journey, and enjoying one that is a little more established is a good place to start.
15. E. H. Taylor Small Batch
I wanted to end the list with something that is more of a premium option. At an average price of just over $75, it's comfortably the most expensive bottle here. What you get for that money is a deeper level of refinement and complexity that feels sophisticated without becoming overly intense or challenging. The nose opens up with a beautiful bouquet of sweet aromas. Caramel, vanilla, butterscotch, and sweet corn are all present, followed by subtle hints of dried fruit, baking spices, and oak.
The complexity doesn't stop there, as all of these notes feature on the palate. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and toasted oak gradually unfold alongside the sweetness and are joined by bright fruits such as orange zest. It's a fantastically polished whiskey that doesn't rely on anything to make it impressive other than perfectly developed flavors. Due to this, it's a bourbon that feels more complex than many entry-level bottles while remaining smooth and approachable. For newcomers looking to experience a more refined style of bourbon, E. H. Taylor Small Batch is a superb step up.
16. Methodology
All of these selections come from personal experience with tasting these whiskeys, and my belief that they represent a great introduction to bourbon. I have nearly two decades of tasting, writing and studying experience. Importantly for this article, that also means I have tasted many bottles that I didn't feel were suitable to be included here, meaning the 15 selected aren't just a generic selection of approachable bourbons.
When making these choices, I wanted to ensure each of them was easily drinkable and good value. Beyond that, many selections were based on highlighting a specific aspect of whiskey that would be able to expand your own experience. For example, Maker's Mark being an introduction to wheated bourbon. My aim was that, if you eventually get to enjoy all of these bourbons, it would give you a wonderful foundation of knowledge to build on.