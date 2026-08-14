5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks' iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte will return on August 25, 2026, at cafés across the country, along with a number of other brand new fall beverages and seasonal favorites. Since it was introduced in 2004, the Pumpkin Spice Latte has become emblematic of the autumnal season, rich in the flavors and aromas of fall. A traditional PSL is handcrafted from Starbucks espresso and steamed milk and layered with the company's unique Pumpkin Spice Sauce (which contains cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg). The finished drink is topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
Customizing the drink to your own unique palate is a huge part of what makes ordering so exciting. If you love experimenting with different Starbucks syrups, sauces, and toppings, you're probably familiar with all the ways that you can upgrade each drink. But if you're new to this or just want some seasonal inspiration, we've compiled five ordering tips to help you get the best Pumpkin Spice Latte variation this fall. Some of our favorite ideas incorporate elements of the other new drinks at Starbucks, like the Banana Bread Latte or Chaider. Others integrate classic ingredients to create entirely new flavors, like a pumpkin pecan banana bread latte. But act fast, because Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte season doesn't last forever.
Switch up your flavored syrups
The traditional Starbucks menu currently includes 11 permanent or core syrup flavors: Vanilla, Sugar-Free Vanilla, Classic, Caramel, Sugar-Free Caramel, Hazelnut, Brown Sugar, Raspberry, Cinnamon Dolce, Toasted Coconut, and Peppermint. This fall, Starbucks is bringing back the fan-favorite Pecan Syrup used in its Pecan Crunch Latte. It's also introducing a banana-flavored syrup, which is utilized in the new Banana Bread Latte. Adding Vanilla, Pecan, and Banana syrups to your Pumpkin Spice Latte will create a flavor very similar to a nutty pumpkin banana bread.
If you ask your barista to line the inside of your cup with Mocha Sauce, you can make your drink taste just like a sweet, rich pumpkin chocolate chip bread.You can also create a pumpkin chai latte by adding chai syrup to your PSL. Starbucks' Chai Tea Concentrate is the ingredient that makes its Chai Lattes distinct. It consists of black tea concentrate flavored with ginger, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. Adding it to your Pumpkin Spice Latte will amp up the seasonal holiday flavors, making it taste even more like a warm pumpkin pie.
If you're looking for ways to reduce the sugar in your Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can still add a flavor boost with Sugar-Free Vanilla or Sugar-Free Caramel syrup instead. You can also experiment with other seasonal flavors, like Marshmallow and Horchata syrups. However, availability will vary depending on store volume and location. Typically, seasonal summer syrups are phased out in late July or August, but you might still be able to add them to your PSL if your local café still has them in stock.
Try a different type of milk
A traditional Starbucks Latte is made with 2% milk, but using an alternative or non-dairy milk at Starbucks can make your PSL creamier, richer, and more flavorful. Starbucks offers milk substitutes like soy, almond, coconut, and oat milk. Soy, almond, or oat milk will make the texture of your latte thicker and heavier, and will give it a deep, savory, nutty flavor that highlights the cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. You can enhance that flavor further by adding Pecan Syrup and topping the drink with Caramel Crunch Topping. Coconut milk will make your drink lighter with tropical sweetness and subtle nuttiness. This will allow the warming spices in the Pumpkin Spice Sauce to shine. Top your drink with Toasted Coconut Flakes to create an even more decadent seasonal coffee beverage.
If you want a truly luxe latte, swap the 2% milk for whole milk, heavy cream, or breve. These richer milks have a subtle sweetness that complements the drink's spiciness perfectly. Heavy cream and breve in particular will create a velvety, almost custard-like texture that mutes the edge and acidity of the espresso. And, though it may sound strange, some customers recommend an incredibly unique Pumpkin Spice Latte upgrade: Swap the milk for apple juice. Better yet, ask for a Chaider with a few pumps of pumpkin spice sauce. The juice or cider will add a bright, tart acidity and sweet autumnal notes to the latte, cutting through the heaviness of the milk and enhancing the spicy flavors. Add Caramel Crunch Topping, and your drink will taste like a baked apple crisp.
Experiment with different toppings
In addition to its wide range of flavored syrups, Starbucks also offers many different drink toppings and drizzle options. Beyond the standard whipped cream, you can ask for Caramel Crunch or Cookie Crumble Topping, Cinnamon Dolce Sprinkles, Toasted Coconut Flakes, Salted Brown-Buttery Topping, Caramel or Mocha Drizzle, and Cold Foam. When combined with different syrups, these toppings can enhance the unique seasonal flavors of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, as well as incorporate different textures that pair perfectly with the smooth creaminess of the drink.
The Salted Brown-Buttery Topping is hands-down the best way to spice up your Starbucks order, and will impart your PSL with deep, warm hints of a toasted butter cookie and caramelized sugar. Its nutty flavor is the perfect blend of sweet and salty, and when combined with the Pecan Syrup, it will taste like you're drinking a holiday cookie. Adding the Cookie Crumble Topping, which is essentially chocolate cookie crumbs, will make your Pumpkin Spice Latte taste like a pumpkin pie with a chocolate cookie crust. Add Vanilla Syrup and White Chocolate Mocha Sauce, and ask your barista to line your drink cup in Mocha or Caramel Sauce for a truly mouthwatering seasonal beverage.
Go heavy on the sauces
Starbucks' sauces are different from its syrups. The chain currently offers White Chocolate Mocha, Mocha, Dark Caramel, and Pistachio sauces that can enhance the thickness and heaviness of your latte, while also adding new flavors that offset the acidity of the espresso. The sauces cling to the side of the cup and sink to the bottom, eventually melting in the heat of the milk and espresso, providing bursts of flavor as you drink your beverage.
Traditional Mocha Sauce is an easy chocolate upgrade for your Pumpkin Spice Latte, and it will add a rich chocolate flavor that blends perfectly with the pumpkin flavors and spices. Adding White Chocolate Mocha to your PSL gives your drink extra creaminess and a deep sweetness that can mellow the flavors of the warming spices. Dark Caramel Sauce infuses the espresso with roasted buttery and nutty notes that enhance the cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg flavors, while Pistachio Sauce will soften the fall spices and give your drink a dense, creamy body that balances the pumpkin flavor.
You can make your Pumpkin Spice Latte taste even more like liquid pumpkin pie by customizing the sauce, spices, and milk. Ask for heavy cream or breve, an extra pump of Pumpkin Spice Sauce, and a couple pumps of White Chocolate Mocha Sauce. Finish it off with whipped cream, Caramel Crunch Topping, and a bit of nutmeg sprinkled on top.
Customize your espresso
Starbucks has three types of espresso for even more drink customization options, and these options are differentiated by the bean roast, extraction style, and pull length. The Blonde Espresso is a lighter roast that is smooth and sweet with subtle notes of citrus, while its Signature Espresso Roast is darker and richer, with a nutty, chocolatey undertone. Some customers think that the Blonde tastes better on its own, but both options can affect the overall flavor of your Pumpkin Spice Latte.
While the Signature Espresso will add molasses and caramel notes, if you want to reduce the coffee flavor in the drink, ask for the lighter Blonde Espresso. It can help you avoid heavy, bitter, or acidic notes that could detract from the delightful fall flavors of the beverage. Its sweeter profile allows the pumpkin pie spices to shine without being overpowered by espresso. Some customers also swear by using ristretto shots in the PSL. Ristretto coffee is unique because shots are extracted for half the amount of time as traditional espresso, which makes it richer and more concentrated with a much sweeter flavor.
You can also increase or reduce the amount of caffeine in your drink. Switching to Decaf Espresso Roast won't eliminate caffeine entirely, but will significantly reduce the level in your latte. If you want a caffeine boost, add 1 or 2 extra shots depending on the size of your drink. A tall typically has 1 shot, and a grande or venti has 2.