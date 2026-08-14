5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

The traditional Starbucks menu currently includes 11 permanent or core syrup flavors: Vanilla, Sugar-Free Vanilla, Classic, Caramel, Sugar-Free Caramel, Hazelnut, Brown Sugar, Raspberry, Cinnamon Dolce, Toasted Coconut, and Peppermint. This fall, Starbucks is bringing back the fan-favorite Pecan Syrup used in its Pecan Crunch Latte. It's also introducing a banana-flavored syrup, which is utilized in the new Banana Bread Latte. Adding Vanilla, Pecan, and Banana syrups to your Pumpkin Spice Latte will create a flavor very similar to a nutty pumpkin banana bread.

If you ask your barista to line the inside of your cup with Mocha Sauce, you can make your drink taste just like a sweet, rich pumpkin chocolate chip bread.You can also create a pumpkin chai latte by adding chai syrup to your PSL. Starbucks' Chai Tea Concentrate is the ingredient that makes its Chai Lattes distinct. It consists of black tea concentrate flavored with ginger, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. Adding it to your Pumpkin Spice Latte will amp up the seasonal holiday flavors, making it taste even more like a warm pumpkin pie.

If you're looking for ways to reduce the sugar in your Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can still add a flavor boost with Sugar-Free Vanilla or Sugar-Free Caramel syrup instead. You can also experiment with other seasonal flavors, like Marshmallow and Horchata syrups. However, availability will vary depending on store volume and location. Typically, seasonal summer syrups are phased out in late July or August, but you might still be able to add them to your PSL if your local café still has them in stock.