No, Starbucks Doesn't Have Sugar-Free Pumpkin Spice Lattes, But Here's How To Reduce The Sugar
Starbucks doesn't care that the middle of August still displays temperatures in the high 80s and 90s for a large portion of the United States. When the days grow shorter and the appeal of fall is at the forefront of everyone's minds, it's time for the re-release of Pumpkin Spice Lattes (PSL) — what many would consider a celebratory day. Bathing suit season may be coming to an end, but if you're still worried about the sugar content in one of those delicious Starbucks PSLs, there are a few clever ways to cut back without sacrificing taste.
No, unfortunately, you can't ask for a sugar-free version, but on August 26, when the Starbucks PSL is set to return, there are a few ways to cut back on the sugar. Perhaps the easiest swap in our book is ordering a smaller size, since we're not changing the recipe at all, simply reducing the amount of sugar that you consume overall. You can also try swapping the milk in your PSL. Starbucks normally uses 2% milk for the latte, but there are plenty of other options — such as nonfat milk, coconut milk, or even almond milk — which can lower your sugar intake by several grams. Though it might pain you to say it, another alternative for lowering sugar intake includes skipping the whipped cream or requesting fewer pumps of the pumpkin syrup.
Breaking down the contents of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte
To put it in perspective, a tall Pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks contains about 300 calories and 25 grams of sugar, a grande size contains about 390 calories and 50 grams of sugar, and a venti contains about 470 calories and 63 grams of sugar. The larger the drink, the more pumps of sweet pumpkin syrup and the more pumpkin-spice sprinkled whipped cream, hence higher sugar content; so high, in fact, that all three sizes contain more grams of sugar than a Starbucks chocolate croissant. If this were another Starbucks drink, you might be able to skip all the hacks and simply order it as a "skinny latte" (here's what it means when you order drinks "skinny" at Starbucks), but since there are no sugar-free PSL sauce alternatives, you have to get creative to cut back on that sugar.
Starbucks' PSL is made with espresso, milk (2% by default), several pumps of its signature pumpkin spice syrup, whipped cream, and a dash of its signature pumpkin spice topping, but it wasn't always this way. Back in the day, the PSL was created with rather controversial ingredients, which didn't include real pumpkin at all. In 2015, the recipe changed in an attempt to make the latte "cleaner" and more appealing to customers. So while a nutritionist might not necessarily label the PSL as a "healthy" drink, there are still methods to hack the system that'll allow you to curb that sweet tooth without feeling too guilty about it.