No, Starbucks Doesn't Have Sugar-Free Pumpkin Spice Lattes, But Here's How To Reduce The Sugar

Starbucks doesn't care that the middle of August still displays temperatures in the high 80s and 90s for a large portion of the United States. When the days grow shorter and the appeal of fall is at the forefront of everyone's minds, it's time for the re-release of Pumpkin Spice Lattes (PSL) — what many would consider a celebratory day. Bathing suit season may be coming to an end, but if you're still worried about the sugar content in one of those delicious Starbucks PSLs, there are a few clever ways to cut back without sacrificing taste.

No, unfortunately, you can't ask for a sugar-free version, but on August 26, when the Starbucks PSL is set to return, there are a few ways to cut back on the sugar. Perhaps the easiest swap in our book is ordering a smaller size, since we're not changing the recipe at all, simply reducing the amount of sugar that you consume overall. You can also try swapping the milk in your PSL. Starbucks normally uses 2% milk for the latte, but there are plenty of other options — such as nonfat milk, coconut milk, or even almond milk — which can lower your sugar intake by several grams. Though it might pain you to say it, another alternative for lowering sugar intake includes skipping the whipped cream or requesting fewer pumps of the pumpkin syrup.