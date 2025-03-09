What It Means When You Order Drinks 'Skinny' At Starbucks
If you haven't noticed, Starbucks drinks can be customized in tons of different ways. From ordering off the "secret menu" and tapping into new flavors (like a customer favorite flavor returning in spring 2025) to discovering the most expensive drink you can order on the app and treating yourself with fruit inclusions in your water, there are tons of ways to change up your drink order at the coffee chain. But if you're trying to cut back on calories, fat, and added sugar in your diet, you might be shocked by the nutrition facts of your favorite specialty Starbucks drink. Luckily, there is an option to make your drink a little less calorie-dense: Order it "skinny."
When you ask for a skinny version of a drink at Starbucks, the barista will automatically make a few adjustments to your drink. These drinks are made with nonfat milk instead of whole milk and sugar-free syrup if it's available. Additionally, drinks that would normally be finished off with whipped cream will forgo that topping.
What Starbucks drinks can be made skinny?
While many Starbucks drinks cannot be made skinny, those using vanilla syrup, such as the Blonde Vanilla Latte, can be. Currently, vanilla is the only syrup flavor available as sugar-free. If you miss the creaminess of whipped cream, you can ask for non-dairy cold foam, which is available in a variety of flavors like chocolate, matcha, and strawberry, to be added to your drink. Starbucks recommends almond milk as another good option to cut calories and sugar in your coffee drinks. To reduce the calories, sugar, or fat in other drinks — like flavored espresso drinks and Frappuccinos — ask for fewer pumps of syrup or skip the drizzle, whipped cream, or other toppings like chocolate shavings.
So if you want a lighter option from the coffee chain, you do have options to choose from. Whether you like luxurious flavored drinks or standard espresso coffees from the popular chain, it's worth asking the Starbucks barista if a skinny (or skinnier) version is available when you order. And if you find you do need to switch it up, you can always try one of the 18 best drinks at Starbucks that aren't coffee.