What It Means When You Order Drinks 'Skinny' At Starbucks

If you haven't noticed, Starbucks drinks can be customized in tons of different ways. From ordering off the "secret menu" and tapping into new flavors (like a customer favorite flavor returning in spring 2025) to discovering the most expensive drink you can order on the app and treating yourself with fruit inclusions in your water, there are tons of ways to change up your drink order at the coffee chain. But if you're trying to cut back on calories, fat, and added sugar in your diet, you might be shocked by the nutrition facts of your favorite specialty Starbucks drink. Luckily, there is an option to make your drink a little less calorie-dense: Order it "skinny."

When you ask for a skinny version of a drink at Starbucks, the barista will automatically make a few adjustments to your drink. These drinks are made with nonfat milk instead of whole milk and sugar-free syrup if it's available. Additionally, drinks that would normally be finished off with whipped cream will forgo that topping.