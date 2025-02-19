Next Time You Order Water At Starbucks, Treat Yourself With One Simple Request
Starbucks drinks can get pretty expensive (even if you're not trying to break a record). Although you can't order a cup of free water in the chain's app, you can ask for one when you order in person — or even when you pick your order up. But to shake up a plain cup of water, there's a simple request you can make to treat yourself. Better yet, this simple addition to your cup of water will help you save money at the coffee shop too.
Instead of receiving a cup of plain ice water, ask the barista for a fruit syrup or fruit inclusion in your water. When you consider all the different options you have for fruity add-ins, that refreshing cup of water becomes a lot more delicious. For inspiration, consider Tasting Table's 13 add-ins for Starbucks Refreshers. From freeze-dried fruit to strawberry puree, you can customize your water to your liking.
Fruit inclusions to try in your water
While fruit syrups tend to become more of an option with fruity seasonal drinks, there are a few fruity mainstays on the Starbucks menu. With Starbucks Refreshers and Iced Energy drinks on the menu year-round, you can opt for any of the fruit inclusions offered with these drinks. This includes blackberry, cranberry, dragonfruit, and strawberry inclusions — which is a freeze-dried addition of the fruit. There's also strawberry puree which is commonly used in the strawberry-flavored creme Frappuccinos, which are made without coffee.
Starbucks might offer a wide variety of caffeine-free drinks (Tasting Table ranked 17 of them), but if you're hoping to save on a refreshing drink alongside your coffee, adding fruit to free water is the only way to go. It is, however, important to note that some Starbucks locations do not serve free water. So, be aware of the store you plan to visit before trying this hack.