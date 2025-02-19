Next Time You Order Water At Starbucks, Treat Yourself With One Simple Request

Starbucks drinks can get pretty expensive (even if you're not trying to break a record). Although you can't order a cup of free water in the chain's app, you can ask for one when you order in person — or even when you pick your order up. But to shake up a plain cup of water, there's a simple request you can make to treat yourself. Better yet, this simple addition to your cup of water will help you save money at the coffee shop too.

Instead of receiving a cup of plain ice water, ask the barista for a fruit syrup or fruit inclusion in your water. When you consider all the different options you have for fruity add-ins, that refreshing cup of water becomes a lot more delicious. For inspiration, consider Tasting Table's 13 add-ins for Starbucks Refreshers. From freeze-dried fruit to strawberry puree, you can customize your water to your liking.