This Is Why Some Starbucks Locations Won't Give You Free Water

Walking into a Starbucks and asking for a free cup of water is pretty daunting. But do you know what's worse? Trying to order one of these waters only to be told "no" or whacked with an — albeit small — bill of around $1 or less. Even if the money isn't a big deal, nobody likes unpredictability, and cost-free water is such a hack that it probably should have been included on the Starbucks Secret Menu, alongside these other top Secret Menu picks of 2024. It's important to understand that complimentary water is a company policy, so in theory, every Starbucks should provide it. However, you get into stickier territory with licensed stores.

When you visit these categories of Starbucks venues, you must abide by their rules, and they'll likely charge a cup fee to cover their outgoings. Starbucks steers clear of the typical franchise expansion strategy and instead uses a very similar method called licensing. Licensed stores are not the same as Starbucks-run venues and operate as individual ventures, simply renting the brand name and products. As most of these operate on a much smaller scale, their profit margins and factors like inventory costs are more of a concern. With this in mind, it makes sense that they sometimes uphold cup fees.