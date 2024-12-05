13 Add-Ins To Elevate Your Starbucks Refresher

In the summer of 2012, Starbucks Refreshers joined the fruity drink offerings at Starbucks locations. Since then, flavors have come and gone from the menu, but the Refreshers lineup continues to stake claim over the not-quite-tea-and-not-quite-coffee space.

While it's rather easy to personalize your coffee drinks at Starbucks, customizations may not feel quite as obvious with Refreshers. Even still, there are plenty of ways to up the ante in your Refreshers order. These customizations often involve adding something to your drink that isn't already in the recipe, and some will swap out an ingredient for an alternative. The good news is that even the shyest of Starbucks Refreshers customers can feel comfortable making these tweaks because they're easy to do in the app; no talking to baristas required.

Though I never worked at Starbucks in the Refreshers era, since it began, I have been a frequent customer. I've experienced the heartbreak of losing a favorite Refreshers flavor to the either (RIP Kiwi Starfruit Lemonade Refresher) and the joy of finding a new one to love (the Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade from the 2024 Starbucks holiday menu is next level tasty). My hope is that these add-ins will help make your drink even better.

