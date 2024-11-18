Who Makes Starbucks' Apple Juice?

It's true that Starbucks is mostly famous for its coffee drinks, including the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte and Caramel Macchiato (which you can also order upside down). But if you venture beyond these caffeinated beverages, you'll find that Starbucks has plenty of delicious options that won't give you a buzz — like its Steamed Apple Juice. The hot drink is made simply with 100% apple juice. However, you can also order a Caramel Apple Spice, which incorporates cinnamon dolce syrup, whipped cream, and a caramel drizzle, or a variety of other upgrades.

But where does the chain actually source its apple juice from? We can't say for sure, but according to alleged baristas on Reddit, it comes from either Musselman's or Tree Top. Starbucks may use both, and the brand you receive may depend on the location of your store. It's pretty tough to tell which one you're getting based on taste alone, especially since the chain's apple juice drinks are warmed up and may contain other flavors. If you're buying a boxed apple juice from Starbucks, however, Tree Top is the brand you'll end up with.