Can You Order Starbucks' Complimentary Water On The App?

Mobile applications have taken over the world of food service — one technical trend that the overwhelming majority of consumers can get behind. This is because these convenient platforms are built with the buyer in mind. They allow us to easily order our food ahead of time, rack up reward points, learn about current offers, and even pay in-store with a quick scan. There's something very appealing and futuristic about the entire concept.

But that's not to say food apps don't have their own breed of bugs and kinks. One such flaw that currently has people talking can be found on the Starbucks app — one of the most robust and regularly used loyalty apps among major restaurant chains. The problem is that the coffee shop's program does not allow users to order one of its most basic and essential items: water. That's right. If you took a peek at the application, you would find no way to tack on a cold cup of complimentary water to your handcrafted drink order. Some people speculate on Reddit that this wasn't just an oversight but rather an offer that was intentionally left off the menu so that it wasn't abused.

Based on this information, it's uncertain whether free water will ever become an app add-on. But the good news is if you're ever in desperate need of some H2O in your pick-up order, you can always opt for bottled or canned sparkling water instead, though it will cost you.