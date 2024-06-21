What Not To Do When Ordering A Free Water At Starbucks

Not many things in life are free, but a cup of water at coffee giant Starbucks is one of them. We know the water is extra tasty because of Starbucks' filtration system, which might make a stop for water more tempting, even if you don't need a caffeine fix. It's a nice nod to hospitality to get that icy cold cup from your barista, but there's some etiquette to observe to keep the system working as it should. Don't try to cut the line to quench your thirst by asking a barista for your water. Stay in the queue patiently and wait your turn to order, even for this free amenity.

Interrupting the flow of your barista team just leads to longer wait times for everyone in the store, which jams up service. For you, it might seem like a simple ask, but to the busy coffee slinger trying to juggle producing multiple shots of espresso while steaming three different milks in various pitchers and keeping an eye on that blender of frozen concoction — it's simply an interruption. If you need convincing, take it from a Starbucks barista who took to the r/Starbucks subreddit to say, "Drives me insane that people expect me to drop what I'm doing to get them a water as if other people weren't waiting for drinks that they ordered through the proper channels."