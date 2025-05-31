How Much Caffeine Is In A Tall Starbucks Decaf Coffee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After weaning yourself off caffeine, it can be satisfying to enjoy a rich, flavorful cup of Starbucks decaf coffee. Unlike some competing brands, the decaf tastes almost identical to the real-deal buzzy version. However, before you order a second cup, we need to burst the liquid bubble, metaphorically speaking, because that cup of Starbucks decaf isn't entirely free from caffeine. The decaffeination process removes most of the caffeine from coffee beans — but it still leaves some steeping inside your cup, whether it's from Starbucks or elsewhere. A tall decaf brewed coffee from Starbucks contains around 20 milligrams of caffeine, per the company's menu nutrition information.

That may be disappointing news, but it's still significantly less than its fully caffeinated counterparts. Given that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) advises a maximum of 400 milligrams per day, 20 milligrams is literally a tiny fraction. To get a clear view of the different caffeine levels lurking inside similar coffee drinks, it helps to understand the Starbucks approach to drink sizes.

Instead of categorizing its drinks as small, medium, large, and extra-large, the company uses its own sizing system. Starbucks named cup sizes range from the three-ounce demi for espresso shots, to eight-ounce short for hot drinks only, the 12-ounce tall, 16-ounce grande, 20-ounce venti, and the 30-ounce trenta for certain cold drinks. But the tall drink we're using here for caffeine comparisons is 12 ounces, a size that many coffee shops would call a medium drink. Starbucks' mash-up of English and Italian words to indicate size for some drinks and volume for others can be confusing.