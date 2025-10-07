How Long Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Lasts At Starbucks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several indications that autumn has touched down in the northern hemisphere — the chill in the air, a color change in the leaves, dreaded allergies, and most importantly, the return of Starbucks' pumpkin spice lattes. Though the beverage is the hallmark of fall, it doesn't adhere to earthly seasonal patterns; so, how long exactly is pumpkin spice latte season?

While autumn officially starts towards the end of September, Starbucks' fall menu usually comes out during August. The PSL, along with fall items like the pumpkin cream cold brew and pecan crunch oat milk latte, usually tend to remain around until supplies last. Starbucks sells around 20 million pumpkin spice lattes every year, so once your local shop is out of the PSL syrup, you most likely won't see the drink until next year.

The end of the PSL season is also ushered in by a new seasonal menu. Starbucks' 2025 holiday menu is set to release on November 6, and its introduction has historically meant that the previous season's products are no longer available.