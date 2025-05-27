We Tried Every Non-Dairy Milk At Starbucks, And This One Paired Best With Coffee

Coconut milk can have its benefits as a dairy substitute; it's usually known for being rich, creamy, and slightly sweet. But surprisingly, coconut milk didn't quite function the same as dairy milk when it came to Starbucks' coconut milk latte. Those who cut their lattes with milk will likely be used to the flavor and strength of the espresso being diluted. Coconut milk, however, didn't create this effect; in fact, it made the espresso taste more bitter than it normally would. When I tried a plain coconut milk latte at Starbucks, the taste of the espresso was a lot stronger than it would be with dairy milk. Some customers have said that they prefer coconut milk in Starbucks' iced drinks rather than hot, because steaming can give it an acidic taste.

This isn't a deal-breaker for everyone — in fact, some people will really enjoy the fact that they have an easy hack to make their Starbucks latte taste stronger. But for those who prefer to order a latte to cut down on the bitterness of their espresso, you should probably consider trying a different non-dairy milk at Starbucks, first.

In my opinion, coconut milk will not make your latte taste like coconut; it allows the notes of the espresso to shine through. If it weren't for the unusual acidity, you probably wouldn't be able to tell that you were drinking a plant-based latte. But its slight bitterness is something to keep in mind if you want your coffee to taste light and sweet.