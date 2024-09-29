The 2 Starbucks Cup Sizes That Are Even Smaller Than Your Tall Drink

Though Starbucks is not an Italian company (it opened its first location in Seattle in 1971), the coffee empire has been bringing a bit of Italy's coffee house culture to the streets of, well, everywhere since Howard Schultz took a trip to Milan in 1983. Schultz's trip inspired the Italian-derived names for each of Starbucks' drink sizes and has been forcing coffee drinkers to remember the words "small," "medium," and "large" at any other coffee shop ever since.

We've had decades of practice ordering coffee in Italian, but there are two Starbucks cup sizes you might not be familiar with. The short (eight ounces) and demi (three ounces) cups from Starbucks are exclusively for hot drinks, and each of these petite cups has a specific purpose.

The short size is used for small cups of coffee and single-shot hot coffee drinks. Both short and tall espresso drinks usually have a single shot (the flat white is an exception with two shots in the smallest two sizes). If you want a more traditional coffee-to-milk ratio but don't want all the caffeine of a double shot, a short is the way to go.

Demi cups are used for two things: Shots of espresso (the three-ounce cup will hold all the way up to a quad if you're feeling daring) and the even more adorable, though unsanctioned, Puppuccino. Seriously, name something cuter than dogs licking whipped cream out of a tiny Starbucks cup — we'll wait.