The Only Fall Starbucks Drink You Can Order As A Trenta
When the leaves start to turn (or when Starbucks releases its fall menu, which usually comes first), we want nothing more than to dive face-first into a bottomless autumn-flavored beverage. If you're familiar with Starbucks' drinks, you know they come in three main sizes: tall, grande, and venti (although some drinks can also be ordered in a short cup). When you want even more than what a venti has to offer, you can sometimes request your beverage in a trenta cup. In this year's fall lineup, however, only one type of drink can be made in this gargantuan size.
When ordering through the app or website, you can only get a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew in a trenta size. What's the reason for the restriction? In general, Starbucks only offers its cold drinks in these 31-ounce cups. The company does not advertise its trenta size, possibly because these larger creations become increasingly expensive; for example, a venti Pumpkin Spice Latte will already set you back $6.95. So it's possible the chain believes that customers won't want to shell out even more than that for a larger cup. However, the explanation may also have to do with the fact that the cold brew doesn't contain espresso, since baristas may be prohibited from making espresso-based drinks in trenta cups over concerns that the taste will be negatively affected.
Use menu hacks to get fall flavors in a trenta size
If you're seeking a trenta beverage but aren't dead set on fall flavors, you can opt for all of Starbucks' Cold Brews (except the Nitro versions) or Iced Coffees in this size. And when you do want an autumnal kick, there are a few ways to incorporate these notes into trenta cup drinks without ordering the signature beverages from the fall menu. You can add apple brown sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon dolce, and caramel syrup to a 31-ounce cold brew or iced coffee, or include pumps of pumpkin sauce. Then choose from cold foams like the apple crisp, salted caramel, or pumpkin cream options, the nondairy versions of the first two, or whipped cream. All of these trenta drinks can be topped with caramel crunch, cinnamon crumble, pumpkin spice, cinnamon sprinkle, or cinnamon powder toppings, and you have the options of adding chai pumps or lining your cup with caramel sauce.
Following these tips, you can also experiment with making some of Starbucks' fall secret menu creations in a trenta size. It's possible to request a pumpkin butter twist to your trenta cold brew, for example, by adding white chocolate sauce, cinnamon dolce syrup, chai pumps, and cinnamon powder. What supersized, customized concoction will you get this fall?