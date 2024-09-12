The Only Fall Starbucks Drink You Can Order As A Trenta

When the leaves start to turn (or when Starbucks releases its fall menu, which usually comes first), we want nothing more than to dive face-first into a bottomless autumn-flavored beverage. If you're familiar with Starbucks' drinks, you know they come in three main sizes: tall, grande, and venti (although some drinks can also be ordered in a short cup). When you want even more than what a venti has to offer, you can sometimes request your beverage in a trenta cup. In this year's fall lineup, however, only one type of drink can be made in this gargantuan size.

When ordering through the app or website, you can only get a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew in a trenta size. What's the reason for the restriction? In general, Starbucks only offers its cold drinks in these 31-ounce cups. The company does not advertise its trenta size, possibly because these larger creations become increasingly expensive; for example, a venti Pumpkin Spice Latte will already set you back $6.95. So it's possible the chain believes that customers won't want to shell out even more than that for a larger cup. However, the explanation may also have to do with the fact that the cold brew doesn't contain espresso, since baristas may be prohibited from making espresso-based drinks in trenta cups over concerns that the taste will be negatively affected.