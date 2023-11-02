Order A Kids Hot Chocolate At Starbucks For A Short Drink At A Lower Price

Starbucks, with its extensive menu and cozy atmosphere, is a popular destination for coffee and hot beverage lovers of all ages. And, come fall and winter, hot chocolate might be just the thing you're in the mood for. But did you know you can enjoy a warm and delicious kid's hot chocolate at Starbucks for a fraction of the price of a regular tall or short-sized beverage? That's right, ordering a kid's hot chocolate can help you save money — and has a few other perks, as well.

As you might imagine, a child's hot chocolate is generally priced lower than its adult counterpart, allowing you to enjoy a delightful treat without breaking the bank. It's also a great choice if you're looking for a smaller portion since it comes in an 8-ounce short cup rather than a 12-ounce tall size. (And, as many Reddit users pointed out, the kid's version is mysteriously one dollar cheaper than a standard short hot chocolate.) Plus, because these chocolatey drinks were designed with kids in mind, they're not overly rich, making them suitable for adults who prefer a milder, less sugary taste.

Starbucks also serves hot chocolates intended for children at kids' temperature, which is noticeably cooler than standard adult hot beverages to avoid causing harm when consumed immediately. Finally, like any other Starbucks drink, you can customize your hot chocolate with various syrups, milk choices, Starbucks cold foams, and other toppings to suit your taste.