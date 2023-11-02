Order A Kids Hot Chocolate At Starbucks For A Short Drink At A Lower Price
Starbucks, with its extensive menu and cozy atmosphere, is a popular destination for coffee and hot beverage lovers of all ages. And, come fall and winter, hot chocolate might be just the thing you're in the mood for. But did you know you can enjoy a warm and delicious kid's hot chocolate at Starbucks for a fraction of the price of a regular tall or short-sized beverage? That's right, ordering a kid's hot chocolate can help you save money — and has a few other perks, as well.
As you might imagine, a child's hot chocolate is generally priced lower than its adult counterpart, allowing you to enjoy a delightful treat without breaking the bank. It's also a great choice if you're looking for a smaller portion since it comes in an 8-ounce short cup rather than a 12-ounce tall size. (And, as many Reddit users pointed out, the kid's version is mysteriously one dollar cheaper than a standard short hot chocolate.) Plus, because these chocolatey drinks were designed with kids in mind, they're not overly rich, making them suitable for adults who prefer a milder, less sugary taste.
Starbucks also serves hot chocolates intended for children at kids' temperature, which is noticeably cooler than standard adult hot beverages to avoid causing harm when consumed immediately. Finally, like any other Starbucks drink, you can customize your hot chocolate with various syrups, milk choices, Starbucks cold foams, and other toppings to suit your taste.
More tips for a budget-friendly Starbucks experience
Ready for another hack to get a Starbucks hot chocolate at a lower price? Consider ordering steamed milk with two pumps of mocha sauce. This is essentially the same thing as a kid's hot chocolate, and it's even cheaper — you can even splurge and get a tall. If you want whipped cream on top to complete the experience, Starbucks is usually happy to add the fluffy topping to a steamed milk drink for free. And if you — or the child you're ordering for — want a hot chocolate with additional flavorings, like vanilla or hazelnut, ask for a half pump of syrup. This technique will give the drink a hint of flavor without adding too much sugar.
When ordering, use the Starbucks app to pay for your drinks, as it often offers exclusive discounts and promotions. And, if possible, try to plan your visit during a Starbucks Happy Hour, a limited-time promotional event that offers discounts on select drinks. Finally, don't forget to bring your reusable cup to snag additional Starbucks savings. Not only will you lower the cost of your order, but you'll also help the environment.
Ordering a kid's hot chocolate at Starbucks is a simple and cost-effective way to enjoy a delicious, warm beverage and still allows for your favorite customizations. Whether you're looking to save money at Starbucks or simply prefer a smaller, milder treat, the coffee siren has you covered. So, next time you visit Starbucks, consider this hot chocolate option for a delightful, budget-friendly experience!