The Oat Milk Brand That Many Starbucks Stores Use Might Already Be In Your Fridge

If you're a Starbucks fan these days then your world is already saturated in oat milk. While the dairy alternative has been an option for years now, the rise of the Oatmilk Shaken Espresso has been one of the chain's biggest successes in recent years. It's been so popular that new seasonal menus almost always include at least one oat milk-based drink, like the recent Lavender Oatmilk Chill or a holiday-special Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. It's enough to make you wonder what the company is working with, and just as importantly, if you can use it yourself at home. Well, you might be in luck, because Starbuck's most commonly used brand of oat milk could be one you've already stocked up on: Oatly.

Starbucks' partnership with Oatly started back in 2021, when oat milk joined the menu alongside other non-dairy offerings like soy and almond milk. Not every single location uses the brand, as baristas have told customers in several threads on Reddit; some regions use Dream or Chobani, seemingly due to supply issues. But Oatly is the go-to if possible, and definitely seems like the choice most Starbucks baristas prefer. That doesn't come as a shock to us, as Oatly topped our own ranking of the best oat milks you can buy. It has a real creaminess that is essential for making the best coffee drinks, and it doesn't have an overly sweet flavor either. There's even a barista blend version of Oatly that's made specifically for foaming.