Review: New Oatly Oatmilks Use Less Ingredients For A Bright Take On The Original

Oat milk has gained popularity in recent years as a plant-based alternative to dairy milk that is environmentally minded, cruelty-free, and allergen friendly. One of the leading brands in the oat milk industry is Oatly, which earned the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings of the best oat milk brands on the market. Oatly entered the marketplace with its Original Oatmilk and has since grown its product line to include chocolate oat milk, barista blend oat milk, low-fat and full-fat oat milk, as well as oat milk frozen desserts and oat milk cream cheese.

The Oatly brand has released two new products — Unsweetened Oatmilk and Super Basic Oatmilk — that serve as healthier alternatives to the Original Oatmilk that started it all. These offerings are arriving at a pivotal time; the plant-based alternative milk market is exploding and consumer trends toward diets with lower sugar and fewer ingredients may help Oatly stand apart from its competitors. Ahead of the product launch, we had an opportunity to sample the two new oat milk products alongside the original to see how the tastes compared.