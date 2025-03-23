Oatly Vs Chobani: Which Brand Makes The Best Oat Milk?

There are seemingly endless dairy-free or plant-based milk options out there, so long gone are the days of being limited to whole milk or 2% in your daily latte. Over the years, various dairy-free milks have had their turn in the spotlight, with notable mentions being soy, almond, or coconut milk. One of the more recently revered dairy-free milks is oat milk, an especially appealing option for those who both can't consume dairy and are allergic to nuts. Oat milk, in its simplest form, contains just two ingredients, oats and water, though many recipes may call for adding maple syrup or some sort of sweetener. It's pretty easy to make oat milk at home, but it's even easier to pick up a carton from the grocery store.

As oat milk has grown in popularity, various brands have hopped on the bandwagon, and two recognizable names in the game are Oatly and Chobani. Each brand not only sells oat milk but also has entire lines of oat products with varying levels of creaminess, flavors, or sweeteners. As a big oat milk fan and someone who has even made it at home, I put Oatly and Chobani to the test to see which one makes the better oat milk. To do so, I sampled two types of oat drinks from each brand, with flavor being the most important factor in my decision. That said, I also considered the price of the four drinks, the variety of oat milks each brand has, and the nutritional breakdown of each.