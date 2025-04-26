The Ingredient That Makes Starbucks Chai Lattes Distinct

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're trying to cut back on your Starbucks spending but just can't seem to ditch your daily chai latte, there could be a good reason for it. It can be tough to get the same satisfaction from another brand or with your homemade chai, and that could be because Starbucks makes the drinks in a different way — but it's a way that you can replicate.

First, it's important to recognize that your coffee store chai latte is significantly different from traditional chai (or chai masala). The Indian drink is made by boiling black tea with spices, milk and sugar. For making chai at home, chai tea bags are a great shortcut, and it's probably what you'll be served at most cafes, including Tim Hortons. The bag contains black tea and spices and is brewed like regular tea that can be topped up with milk and sweetener.

What makes Starbucks chai drinks different is that the chain use a chai concentrate syrup as the base of its drinks, producing full flavored chai lattes at high speed. A chai latte is made simply with pumps of syrup to which hot water and steamed milk are added (though you can skip the water for a stronger latte). The bad news is that this concentrate is produced directly for Starbucks and is not available for sale. The good news? You can absolutely make your own concentrate at home.