The Difference Between Starbucks Sauces And Syrups You Should Know Before Your Next Order

While you can get a plain coffee or shot of espresso at Starbucks, most of its popular drinks include flavored sauces and/or syrups. This includes many of the chain's lattes, cold brews, mochas, and endless list of Frappuccinos. However, many customers may not know the difference between the chain's sauces and syrups. The main distinction comes in the thickness of each, and they have slightly different uses.

Coffee syrup is typically thin and dairy-free, serving only to sweeten and flavor a beverage. Starbucks' vanilla syrup, for instance, is listed on the site as containing sugar, water, natural flavors, potassium sorbate, and citric acid. Meanwhile, coffee sauces are thicker and often contain dairy, though Starbucks' mocha sauce does not. Its ingredients are listed as water, sugar, cocoa, and natural flavor. Since sauces are thicker, they add a creamy mouthfeel to drinks, whereas syrups are meant to blend seamlessly and not affect the drink's texture. Sauces are also often swirled around a cup to create aesthetic appeal.

Typically speaking, Starbucks only carries each flavor in either a syrup or a sauce, depending on how it uses the flavor in drinks. For instance, vanilla is a syrup at Starbucks and is used in most flavored drinks to add extra sweetness. Mocha, which is used in the mocha drinks and Frappuccinos, is a syrup. This is good to keep in mind when customizing Starbucks drinks, as adding sauce may change the mouthfeel of drinks that don't typically include it.