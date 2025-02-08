The Type Of Espresso Starbucks Uses In Its Iconic Caramel Macchiato

Milky yet sweet. Bold but balanced. Who doesn't love an iconic Starbucks Caramel Macchiato? There's a reason it (and its many variations) dominate our ranking of the absolute best Starbucks caramel drinks. But if you're looking to recreate that vanilla-flavored perfection at home, nailing the ingredients is essential. And as an espresso-based drink, its foundation flavors really boil down to your choice of grind. Listen to the experts: Starbucks uses Espresso Roast – which is also available in Nespresso Vertuo or Original pods, grounds, whole bean, and K-Cup pods — in most of its espresso-based beverages. It's one of three types of espresso available at Starbucks, and is considered its Signature Espresso. And the darker finish of Espresso Roast is the perfect match for a Caramel Macchiato.

It imparts a richer result without the acidity that a lighter roast would bring to the table. Think smooth and robust. The caramelized sugar notes are equally complementary, while molasses is a bolder addition. A thick molasses syrup has a distinct flavor, with smoky and caramel tones when lightly finished and a deeper richness when further refined. It's safe to say that this blend is tried and tested. Starbucks first launched Espresso Roast in 1975, and it's been the base of the chain's espresso drinks ever since. Whether crafting a niche iced non-dairy caramel macchiato recipe or keeping it classic, Espresso Roast is key to following in Starbucks' footsteps.