The Type Of Espresso Starbucks Uses In Its Iconic Caramel Macchiato
Milky yet sweet. Bold but balanced. Who doesn't love an iconic Starbucks Caramel Macchiato? There's a reason it (and its many variations) dominate our ranking of the absolute best Starbucks caramel drinks. But if you're looking to recreate that vanilla-flavored perfection at home, nailing the ingredients is essential. And as an espresso-based drink, its foundation flavors really boil down to your choice of grind. Listen to the experts: Starbucks uses Espresso Roast – which is also available in Nespresso Vertuo or Original pods, grounds, whole bean, and K-Cup pods — in most of its espresso-based beverages. It's one of three types of espresso available at Starbucks, and is considered its Signature Espresso. And the darker finish of Espresso Roast is the perfect match for a Caramel Macchiato.
It imparts a richer result without the acidity that a lighter roast would bring to the table. Think smooth and robust. The caramelized sugar notes are equally complementary, while molasses is a bolder addition. A thick molasses syrup has a distinct flavor, with smoky and caramel tones when lightly finished and a deeper richness when further refined. It's safe to say that this blend is tried and tested. Starbucks first launched Espresso Roast in 1975, and it's been the base of the chain's espresso drinks ever since. Whether crafting a niche iced non-dairy caramel macchiato recipe or keeping it classic, Espresso Roast is key to following in Starbucks' footsteps.
Is there a Starbucks Espresso Roast alternative?
Nobody likes a one-trick pony. To shake things up, embrace a different recommendation: Order vanilla Starbucks drinks with Blonde Espresso for a lighter flavor. Espresso Roast might be the chain's go-to option for in-house Caramel Macs, but don't overlook the drink's vanilla component — it's not all about caramel. Starbucks' Blonde Espresso is a great alternative. It allows the sweeter side to shine through, unlike the darker roasts, which some people may find overpowering. The Caramel Macchiato is in an interesting middle ground: Espresso Roast is recommended for Macchiatos, yet Blonde Espresso is best for vanilla-flavored drinks.
The ingredients overlap, causing it to effectively straddle both categories. Never be afraid to divert from the standard script — after all, customization is the name of the game at Starbucks. For instance, PSL fans, why not give your Starbucks Caramel Macchiato a touch of pumpkin flavor? The adaptation is on the chain's secret menu, but Tasting Table has a firm "no gatekeeping" policy. You don't even have to wait until fall; a 25.4-ounce bottle of Torani Pumpkin Spice Syrup is easy to buy on Amazon. Order the syrup when purchasing your preferred format of Starbucks' Espresso Roast, and you're good to go.