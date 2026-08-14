Not Just Pizza: 13 Ultra-Cheesy Costco Meals To Look Out For On Your Next Shopping Trip

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When cheese cravings strike, Costco is well equipped to handle them. Among the freezer section, the deli case, and the food court, the warehouse chain has a lineup of cheesy offerings that can satisfy hunger. Though pizza may be the first cheesy item that comes to mind, Costco has a range of other options if you're looking for gooey, melty comfort.

Whether you're looking for prepared pasta trays packed with several types of cheese or boxed favorites that earn a permanent spot in your kitchen cupboards, Costco has plenty of choices for cheese lovers. From options that are ready to eat right out of the packaging to meals that require a quick bake, we have compiled recommendations for meal options that can get you sorted quickly for a midweek dinner or help you entertain friends on a lazy weekend. Keep your eyes open during your next Costco run; these cheesy choices deserve consideration for a space in your shopping cart.