Not Just Pizza: 13 Ultra-Cheesy Costco Meals To Look Out For On Your Next Shopping Trip
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When cheese cravings strike, Costco is well equipped to handle them. Among the freezer section, the deli case, and the food court, the warehouse chain has a lineup of cheesy offerings that can satisfy hunger. Though pizza may be the first cheesy item that comes to mind, Costco has a range of other options if you're looking for gooey, melty comfort.
Whether you're looking for prepared pasta trays packed with several types of cheese or boxed favorites that earn a permanent spot in your kitchen cupboards, Costco has plenty of choices for cheese lovers. From options that are ready to eat right out of the packaging to meals that require a quick bake, we have compiled recommendations for meal options that can get you sorted quickly for a midweek dinner or help you entertain friends on a lazy weekend. Keep your eyes open during your next Costco run; these cheesy choices deserve consideration for a space in your shopping cart.
Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni
Cheese lovers can get their fill with this easy meal, as Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni is impressively packed with ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, mascarpone, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano. Simply place the refrigerated pasta into boiling water for two minutes and toss it in your go-to EVOO or butter before serving, or incorporate your favorite pasta sauce. "This has been my staple since 2021," wrote a customer on Costco.
Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni costs around $14 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
Trays of Costco's Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese are a hit among shoppers. Ready to bake and easy to serve, the pasta is coated in an Alfredo-style sauce and topped with shredded cheddar. This is the kind of dish that can be easily customized with crumbled bacon or leftover turkey, a sprinkle of spices, and spoonfuls of hot sauce or barbecue sauce.
Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese costs around $17 per tray, depending on weight.
Kraft Mac & Cheese
Sometimes old favorites can still be gold, and Kraft Mac & Cheese brings a taste of nostalgia to the dinner table. Costco's pack includes 18 boxes (7.25 ounces each).Mac and cheese sauce is ready to be made with milk and butter, offering a reliable pantry stable. Bowls can be gussied up with additional ingredients like proteins and veggies, and spice lovers can sprinkle smoked paprika and red chili flakes on top of their dishes.
Kraft Mac & Cheese Dinner costs about $16 at Costco.
Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese
Hailing from Seattle, Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese offers 46 ounces of the brand's signature Just Jack and Flagship cheeses. The creamy pasta is flavored with smoky chipotle, thyme, and chili powder for a subtle kick on a familiar favorite. Bake the frozen dish for about 40 minutes to create a crispy, golden top and feed up to nine people with one tray.
Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese is sold for around $17 at Costco.
Main Street Bistro Scalloped Potatoes
Made with real cheddar, parmesan, and Romano cheeses, plus 100% whole milk, this fully baked dish can be prepared in under 10 minutes in the microwave or heated in the oven for an extra crispy surface. The 40-ounce tray makes a satisfying side for your favorite mains and offers enough servings to feed a crowd without the hassle of slicing and peeling potatoes before guests arrive.
Main Street Bistro Scalloped Potatoes can be purchased for around $9 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
Meat eaters will appreciate Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna. These 3-pound packages can feed a crowd or help keep you fueled throughout the week, and Costco shoppers have said it tastes like homemade. USDA Choice ground beef chuck, Italian sausage, and vine-ripened tomatoes are layered with whole milk ricotta and mozzarella to make weeknight dinners easy.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna is sold for around $22 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Tender ravioli are packed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and spinach. In four minutes, Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach & Cheese Ravioli is ready to be coated in pesto or served with a simple brown butter sauce. The two-pack of 22-ounce trays offers around 12 servings, making Sunday meal prep easier for the week ahead. One Costco member compared the result to a restaurant-quality meal.
Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach & Cheese Ravioli is priced for under $15 at Costco.
Mountain House Pasta Lovers Kit
Costco shoppers rave about Mountain House, calling its products some of the best-tasting freeze-dried meals available. Even if you're not preparing for a camping trip, this kit provides 12 pouches of two-serving pasta meals that only require hot water to prepare. Cheese lovers can look for the Buffalo-Style Chicken Mac & Cheese, Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken, Beef Lasagna, and Creamy Mac & Cheese pouches in the kits.
The Mountain House Pasta Lovers Kit is priced around $110 at Costco and is available online only.
Don Miguel Beef, Bean, and Cheese Bomb Burritos
Don Miguel Beef, Bean and Cheese Bomb Burritos feature individually wrapped frozen burritos packed with beef, beans, and cheese inside flour tortillas. The recipe contains no preservatives or lard, and each box contains 12 burritos. Shoppers have commented on the size of the burritos, with one member writing, "Burritos are huge and tasty" on the Costco site.
Don Miguel Beef, Bean and Cheese Bomb Burritos are priced at around $77 at Costco.
El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos
El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos wrap seasoned chicken and cheese inside flour tortillas. The crispy pieces are ideal for snacks, and with 30 taquitos per box, they are an easy appetizer or quick meal. Heat them in an air fryer and serve with your favorite salsa, guacamole, or homemade queso dip. "The whole family enjoys the crunchy outer layer and warm chicken cheesy inside layer," wrote a satisfied customer on Costco.
El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos are sold for under $17 at Costco.
Jimmy Dean Croissants
Breakfast is made easy with Jimmy Dean Croissant Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwiches. The sandwiches are made with cage-free eggs, sausage, and cheese, and customers appreciate how quickly they heat in the microwave. Each sandwich is individually wrapped, so you can grab what you need out of the freezer as soon as hunger strikes or head out the door, breakfast in hand, on busy weekdays.
Jimmy Dean Croissant Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwiches are sold for under $17.
Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
Chow down on restaurant-style mozzarella sticks in the comfort of your own home. Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks pack 100% real mozzarella string cheese inside of seasoned breading that can be made quickly in an air fryer or baked in under 10 minutes. Instead of basic marinara, opt for a flight of dipping sauces to liven up the party.
Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks can be purchased for under $19.
Jon Donaire New York Cheesecake
For a sweet finish, Jon Donaire's 10-inch New York Style Cheesecake is the perfect ending to cheese-filled meals, not to mention one of our favorite Costco products from April. The dessert comes pre-cut sliced into 16 servings, making it easy to serve to guests. "I served this brand of cheesecake in several restaurants I worked over the years," wrote one member on Costco. If you can demonstrate willpower, wax paper placed between each piece helps keep the dessert fresh.
Jon Donaire's 10-inch Baked New York Style Cheesecake is sold for around $60.