31 Main Course Recipes That Pair Perfectly With Scalloped Potatoes

A batch of bubbling, golden-topped scalloped potatoes offers heaps of creamy allure. This decadent side dish is the ultimate cozy crowd pleaser. The crispy edges, tender potato slices, and cheesy sauce are all hallmarks of a top-tier comfort food. The overall flavor is deeply savory and packed with richness. The saucy, layered potatoes are easily customized, whether you fancy experimenting with different cheeses, or throwing in extra proteins, herbs, or aromatics.

When it comes to sharing the plate with other dishes, this beloved bake has to be one of the most versatile. While it's certainly tempting to make scalloped potatoes the star of your dinner, this dish also pairs exceptionally well with a tempting array of meat and veggie-based mains. The rich, satisfying taste of scalloped potatoes fits in just as seamlessly alongside juicy roasted poultry and flaky baked fish as it does with sweet, caramelized veggies or hearty, pastry-topped pies. With the creamy potatoes as a starting point, there's no shortage of ways to build a delicious, well-rounded meal. If you're looking for a companion for your next batch, here are some of our go-to mains that help this indulgent favorite shine.