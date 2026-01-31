31 Main Course Recipes That Pair Perfectly With Scalloped Potatoes
A batch of bubbling, golden-topped scalloped potatoes offers heaps of creamy allure. This decadent side dish is the ultimate cozy crowd pleaser. The crispy edges, tender potato slices, and cheesy sauce are all hallmarks of a top-tier comfort food. The overall flavor is deeply savory and packed with richness. The saucy, layered potatoes are easily customized, whether you fancy experimenting with different cheeses, or throwing in extra proteins, herbs, or aromatics.
When it comes to sharing the plate with other dishes, this beloved bake has to be one of the most versatile. While it's certainly tempting to make scalloped potatoes the star of your dinner, this dish also pairs exceptionally well with a tempting array of meat and veggie-based mains. The rich, satisfying taste of scalloped potatoes fits in just as seamlessly alongside juicy roasted poultry and flaky baked fish as it does with sweet, caramelized veggies or hearty, pastry-topped pies. With the creamy potatoes as a starting point, there's no shortage of ways to build a delicious, well-rounded meal. If you're looking for a companion for your next batch, here are some of our go-to mains that help this indulgent favorite shine.
Maple Butter Roast Chicken
A succulent, whole roast chicken makes a versatile centerpiece on the dinner table and this herby, maple butter-brushed version fits in exceptionally well alongside a batch of cheesy scalloped potatoes. The subtle sweetness of the crispy-skinned meat complements the rich, savory taste of the potatoes brilliantly. Together, these two elements have the protein and carb elements of your plate covered. Consider serving them up with some roasted glazed carrots, sauteed Brussels sprouts, or steamed broccoli to round the meal out.
Creamy Smothered Pork Chops
With a velvety, umami-rich sauce and tender sauteed mushroom slices, these creamy smothered pork chops feel wonderfully indulgent. Therefore, it's no surprise they tie in so well with the equally decadent dish that is scalloped potatoes. The chops are seasoned and pan-seared to create a lovely golden-brown coating before the garlicky cream sauce is crafted in the same pan with a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Finished off with a quick simmer in the sauce, the pork comes out gloriously juicy and packed with savory depth.
Roasted Lemon Chicken
Lemon and garlic are a go-to duo for enhancing roasted chicken since they pack in plenty of bold, aromatic flavor that makes the meat a natural fit for a wide range of sides. The zesty brightness of these roasted chicken thighs is perfect for cutting through the richness of the cheesy scalloped potatoes. The prep is a breeze, too, with the meat first marinated in the lemon-garlic-thyme mixture, then baked with extra lemon slices and a good glug of olive oil. Choosing a skin-on, bone-in cut yields a wonderfully tender, yet crisp, finish.
Parma Ham-Wrapped Monkfish
For a Mediterranean-inspired and totally restaurant-worthy addition to scalloped potatoes, consider this elegant Parma ham-wrapped monkfish. Coming together in just 30 minutes, the dish features the tangy sweetness of sun-dried tomatoes, brightness of lemon zest, and earthy fragrance of basil. This vibrant mixture is spread over the fish fillets before they're wrapped snugly in slices of Parma ham ready for baking. Serve the finished dish with scalloped potatoes, and you have a totally moreish blend of creaminess, saltiness, and tender-crisp textural contrast.
Classic Ratatouille
In this classic Provençal-style ratatouille, eggplant, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini come together to create a colorful, nutrient-packed veggie dish. It's a fantastic choice if you fancy something light and fresh that balances the scalloped potatoes' luscious cheesy sauce, but still feels hearty. There are plenty of flavorful seasonings thrown into the mix here, including fragrant oregano, fiery red pepper flakes, and peppery parsley. Roasted garlic also gives the veggie mixture an irresistibly sweet, aromatic edge.
Smoked Pineapple Ham
The sweet-and-sticky pineapple glaze on this whole smoked ham balances beautifully against the savory, salty bite of scalloped potatoes. Together, these dishes make for an undeniably hearty duo that's ideal for holiday feasting and great for combining with other savory sides, such as sauteed green beans, fluffy dinner rolls, or sweet potato casserole. Prepping the ham involves adorning it with juicy pineapple rings, then you baste the meat with the sugary glaze throughout the smoking period for the perfectly glossy, caramelized finish.
Feta And Orzo-Stuffed Peppers
Another delightful meat-free option to consider is this vibrant feta and orzo-stuffed peppers recipe. It features juicy grape tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives, and aromatic basil, which join the cheese and orzo with a tangy balsamic-lemon dressing to create a wholesome filling. To introduce a touch of crunch, we also top things off with a scattering of pine nuts. A final squeeze of lemon doesn't go amiss either. Served with scalloped potatoes, the loaded peppers help you build a vibrant plate that feels both hearty and fresh.
Italian Baked Chicken Thighs
A flavor-packed garlic-and-herb rub transforms these simple skin-on chicken thighs into a deliciously aromatic meat dish that brings plenty of complementary savory depth when served with scalloped potatoes. The chicken is oven-baked, but we also broil it for the last few minutes of cooking to get the skin mouthwateringly crispy. Plating up the meat with fresh basil and lemon rounds makes things look even more inviting.
Parmesan Crusted Tilapia
Back in the seafood realm, we have this surprisingly fuss-free Parmesan-crusted tilapia. The breadcrumb coating packs an impressive crunch, which not only complements the soft, flaky fish within, but also the tender, creamy texture of scalloped potatoes. A coating of mayo helps the cheesy breading mixture stick, and oven-baking makes for an easy, hands-off approach that leaves you plenty of time to make sure the scalloped potatoes are perfectly golden and bubbling.
Carrot And Goat Cheese Tart
Light, flaky, and loaded with tender roasted carrots, this puff pastry tart hits all the right notes. There's a lemony, garlicky goat cheese spread, tender sauteed shallots, and a punchy parsley-mint pesto, all arranged atop the pastry sheet with white wine- and honey-infused carrot slices to create a robust, layered flavor that feels both light and indulgent. This dish is proof that meat isn't always required to craft a satisfying main, especially when there's a batch of cheesy potatoes up for grabs, too.
Air Fryer Roast Beef
A perfectly pink joint of roast beef is a reliable pick for pairing with potatoes. A nifty way to cut down the cooking time is by prepping it in the air fryer. Once you've seasoned the meat with a spicy, savory rub, simply pop it in the air fryer basket, cooking it for half an hour until juicy and tender. Once sliced up, the roast beef shines when plated with golden, cheesy scalloped potatoes (and other veggies of your choice).
Autumnal Herby Turkey Breast
You don't always need to go all out with a whole roasted bird. A simple bone-in, skin-on turkey breast can be just as much of a show-stopper, and it feels even more special served with a velvety, golden-topped dish of potatoes. The turkey-and-scalloped potato pairing is a no-brainer; the mild, savory meat, tender spuds, and luscious sauce come together in the most delicious way. What's more, this roast comes with a generous rubbing of rosemary-sage-garlic butter, which gives it an irresistibly herb-forward flavor profile.
Super Tender Herb And Fig Pot Roast
Pair this herb and fig pot roast with scalloped potatoes, and you have all of your flavor bases covered. In the roast, you have the umami-rich taste of tender beef chuck, a hit of sweetness from dried figs, aromatic depth of onion, garlic, and herbs, and the balancing acidity of red wine. All that's missing is a touch of creamy decadence, and that's where the saucy layered potatoes come in, turning everything into a satisfying, complete meal.
Summer Vegetable Puff Pastry Tarts
For a summery dinner that strikes the perfect balance between freshness and comfort, serve your scalloped potatoes with a cheesy, vegetable-topped tart. These puff pastry squares bring heaps of visual appeal, adorned as they are with a colorful medley of seasonal veggies and baked until golden around the edges. The herbed cream cheese layer ties in especially well with the potatoes' silky sauce, and a final drizzle of balsamic glaze does an excellent job of cutting through the richness.
Lemon-Garlic Baked Salmon
Ready to enjoy in just 25 minutes, this zesty lemon-garlic salmon is just as ideal for weeknight dining as it is for a fancy dinner party. A side of scalloped potatoes takes the flaky, flavorful fish to the next level, amplifying its natural richness to no end. The salmon couldn't be easier to prep, with the fillet simply oiled, seasoned, and rubbed with minced garlic before it's baked with vibrant lemon rounds on top.
Gemista (Stuffed Peppers)
This isn't your average batch of stuffed peppers. Gemista takes hollowed-out green bell peppers and large beef tomatoes, then fills them with a wholesome blend of saucy rice, ground beef, and sauteed veg. Baked until tender, the stuffed veggies are then drizzled with a homemade garlicky tomato sauce to really amp up the natural tang. A creamy, carb-forward pairing is a fitting match here, making scalloped potatoes the perfect side for soaking up those bright, savory flavors.
Grilled Balsamic Flank Steak
A steak and scalloped potato dinner is sure to bring a touch of sophistication to the table, all while keeping things comforting and approachable. Here, the flank steak is marinated with a flavorful blend of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, shallots, garlic, and rosemary, then grilled for the perfect smoky char. The juicy, caramelized meat finds its ideal counterpart in the cheese-loaded potatoes, which bring a moreish dose of creaminess without distracting from the steak's bold, savory richness.
Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Baked Pork Chops
Offering a delightful combination of sweetness and tang, these honey mustard pork chops get pan-seared and baked with a wholesome spread of veggies and sliced apples. As everything cooks, the sticky glaze creates a gorgeous caramelized coating, blending seamlessly with fresh rosemary and garlic and infusing every element with bold, yet balanced, flavor. This makes for a rustic, shareable accompaniment to scalloped potatoes, with the two dishes yielding a rather dreamy mix of savory, sweet, and creamy.
Mediterranean Baked Cod
Made in one pan in just 20 minutes, this Mediterranean baked cod is a nutritious choice for a quick weeknight dinner. Just drizzle the fillets with lemon juice in an oiled baking dish, scatter in the olives, red onion, and tomatoes, and finish with some dried herbs. Once everything is baked to flaky perfection, all that's missing is a carb element — and scalloped potatoes are the ultimate indulgent addition.
Steak With Red Wine Mushrooms
One of our favorite ways to enjoy pan-seared steak is with an umami-rich red wine-and-mushroom mixture. This infuses the meat with a welcome dose of acidity and savory depth that makes it all the more irresistible when served with a generous helping of buttery scalloped potatoes. A key element in this recipe is the garlic-and-herb compound butter that melts gently over each steak post-searing, adding even more richness and tying together the meaty steak and elegant mushroom topping.
Ultimate Turkey Meatloaf
This sticky glazed meatloaf is a hearty, protein-packed main that welcomes a variety of sides. The ground turkey mixture includes finely chopped, sauteed mushrooms for a boost of umami flavor, plus potato chips, which add a unique textural element. A dash of Worcestershire sauce continues the savory theme, and the maple-sweetened ketchup glaze brings balance, caramelizing beautifully during baking. All of that rich, meaty, tangy flavor makes an especially satisfying match for creamy scalloped potatoes.
Spicy Summery Baked Halibut
Cherry tomatoes and balsamic are a pairing we often see in refreshing summer salads, but this tangy duo is also a fantastic tool for livening up a baked fillet of fish. We opt for flaky halibut here, which bakes up beautifully with a sprinkling of chile flakes and brush of olive oil. While the oven works its magic, you can prep the buttery tomato mixture in a sauce pan, ready for spooning atop the freshly baked fish. We love rounding out this vibrant dish with an indulgent side (enter scalloped potatoes).
Easy Beef Wellington
When impressing guests is the goal, you can't go wrong with a classic beef wellington. This British favorite consists of a whole beef fillet that's seared and wrapped in puff pastry with an umami-rich mushroom mixture. The result is truly showstopping. This version keeps things simple by opting for store-bought pastry, and the actual hands-on prep is far less taxing than you think (the oven does most of the work). Garnished with fragrant sprigs of thyme, the tender wellington slices have no trouble matching the scalloped potatoes' indulgent vibe.
Harissa Baked Salmon
With the help of smoky harissa paste, you can inject salmon fillets with complex, spicy flavor in mere minutes. Once you've prepped the fish with a little olive oil and salt, simply spread a good dollop of this punchy paste on top and pop everything in the oven. The mild, creamy profile of scalloped potatoes does an excellent job of balancing the heat here, making every bite all the more harmonious.
Bacon, Onion, And Goat Cheese Quiche
Served as is, a quiche makes an ideal lunch or light dinner, but you can easily transform one into a filling meal by adding a side of scalloped potatoes. This deeply savory recipe features salty crumbled bacon, tangy goat cheese, and sweet caramelized onions, which are all piled into a perfectly flaky, buttery homemade crust. It's a dish that feels both rustic and a little fancy — much like scalloped potatoes.
Vegetarian Porcini Wellington With Red Wine Reduction
This mushroom wellington might ditch the usual meat filling, but it's not short of decadence. It offers all the visual appeal of its beef-based counterpart, and tons of rich, savory flavor. The umami-loaded porcini mushroom mixture is bulked out with walnuts and breadcrumbs to give it an almost meat-like consistency, and the pastry gets an elegant upgrade from a layer of parsnip-Parmesan puree. Finished with an aromatic red wine reduction, the wellington certainly holds its own against the indulgence of scalloped potatoes.
Beef Bourguignon Pot Pie
Turn a classic beef bourguignon into an even heartier, family-friendly centerpiece with this cozy pot pie. You incorporate all the traditional elements of the rustic French stew, including tender beef chunks, earthy mushrooms, and a rich red wine gravy. But this version sees the mixture topped with a golden puff pastry lid. Slow cooking the saucy beef filling before ensures a deeply flavorful, melt-in-the-mouth finish, with the pie lid serving as the cherry on top.
Crispy Roast Duck
Duck is no stranger to sweet, fruity pairings. This whole roasted bird benefits from both a juicy fig-and-pear stuffing, and a sticky honey-lemon glaze. This yields an exceptionally crispy skin while the meat underneath remains moist and flavorful. These naturally sweet components taste great with the salty depth of cheese and tender, starchy bite of potatoes. You could totally throw in some extra sides too, such as honey-roasted parsnips or a refreshing arugula salad.
Creamy Chicken Marsala
Serve scalloped potatoes with chicken marsala, and you have a plateful of pure creamy richness that's perfect for a celebratory dinner. Here, chicken breasts are dredged in seasoned flour and pan-fried until golden, creating a flavorful crust that locks in the juices. They're then smothered in a silky mushroom-cream sauce infused with marsala wine for a subtle sweetness and depth. Once the potatoes join the party, this luxurious meal is impossible to resist.
Broiled Buttery Lobster Tails
Buttery lobster often comes with a side of crispy fries, but swap in a portion of scalloped potatoes and your meal takes on even more of a gourmet edge. These lobster tails are a far more approachable dinner option than you think, requiring nothing more than a quick crack open and liberal brushing of garlic butter before they're popped under the broiler. Make sure to slather on more of the infused butter after cooking to make that delicate lobster meat even more rich and juicy.
Spinach And Feta Chicken Pot Pie
With its golden puff pasty top and mouthwatering creamy filling, this easy pot pie combines tender chicken, tangy feta, and vibrant spinach in a buttery white wine-and-chicken broth sauce. Baked until golden and bubbly, it's an effortlessly impressive dish that delivers comfort and elegance in every bite. The luscious consistency of the pie's filling ties in beautifully with the saucy, cheese-smothered layers in a batch of scalloped potatoes. Together, the two dishes create a crave-worthy, crowd-pleasing meal.
