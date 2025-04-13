20 Best Sauces To Dip Mozzarella Sticks In Besides Marinara

Mozzarella sticks are an appetizer you can seemingly never say "no" to, no matter how old or how young you are. There is something very nostalgic and homey about the cheese-filled delights, which can be made from the comfort of your home kitchen or bought during your next trip to the grocery store. But, making a good mozzarella stick — complete with a crispy, crackly breading and stringy inside — is only half the battle. You also have to consider what you're going to serve your appetizer or snack with.

There's no denying that the classic marinara sauce is a great option, but it's far from the only dipping sauce worthy of a spot next to your mozzarella sticks. In order to shine a light on some better, and more unconventional options, we prepared this list of tasty pairings for you to check out. From fruity and spicy to deeply savory, there are options for every palate.