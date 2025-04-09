Costco's Best Frozen Pizza Isn't A Kirkland Brand Option

There's a lot to love about Costco's frozen food section, which is stacked with various Kirkland Signature brand favorites, from its beloved frozen lasagna to chicken bakes and breakfast sandwiches.But when it comes to the best frozen pizza at Costco, it's actually another brand's pie that reigns supreme. Don't get us wrong, we'd never turn down one of Kirkland's multiple frozen pie offerings, but if it were up to us, we would always reach for one from Motor City Pizza Co., specifically its double pepperoni Detroit-style deep dish pizza.

In our taste-tested ranking of the best frozen pizzas from Costco, this pick from Motor City Pizza Co. was the clear winner. The Michigan-made frozen pie encompasses everything we love about Detroit-style 'za: a thick crust, crispy corners, and a layer of cheesy goodness that's gooey in the center but caramelizes towards the edges. When it came to the crust, we found this one to strike the ideal balance of crunchy and doughy.

And let's just say this pizza doesn't just feature a few discs of pepperoni thrown on as an afterthought. Rather, it's loaded with both sliced and cubed bits of the stuff, ensuring you get a hearty, protein-packed mouthful with every bite. Pro tip: Since the crust is nice and hearty, you can totally sprinkle on some of your favorite veggies or extra cheese to customize your pie.