Costco's Best Frozen Pizza Isn't A Kirkland Brand Option
There's a lot to love about Costco's frozen food section, which is stacked with various Kirkland Signature brand favorites, from its beloved frozen lasagna to chicken bakes and breakfast sandwiches.But when it comes to the best frozen pizza at Costco, it's actually another brand's pie that reigns supreme. Don't get us wrong, we'd never turn down one of Kirkland's multiple frozen pie offerings, but if it were up to us, we would always reach for one from Motor City Pizza Co., specifically its double pepperoni Detroit-style deep dish pizza.
In our taste-tested ranking of the best frozen pizzas from Costco, this pick from Motor City Pizza Co. was the clear winner. The Michigan-made frozen pie encompasses everything we love about Detroit-style 'za: a thick crust, crispy corners, and a layer of cheesy goodness that's gooey in the center but caramelizes towards the edges. When it came to the crust, we found this one to strike the ideal balance of crunchy and doughy.
And let's just say this pizza doesn't just feature a few discs of pepperoni thrown on as an afterthought. Rather, it's loaded with both sliced and cubed bits of the stuff, ensuring you get a hearty, protein-packed mouthful with every bite. Pro tip: Since the crust is nice and hearty, you can totally sprinkle on some of your favorite veggies or extra cheese to customize your pie.
Motor City Pizza Co.'s frozen pizza is a Costco fan favorite
Given all of the good things we have to say about it, it probably won't come as a surprise that Motor City Pizza Co.'s Detroit-style pizzas have quite the cult following among Costco shoppers. Indeed, if you take a scroll through the r/Costco subreddit, you'll find a number of threads from frozen pizza enthusiasts who can't help but shout their love for this square deep-dish from the rooftops (well, keyboards).
One Reddit user called the brand "an absolute" in their post, adding, "These rank up there with some of the best [frozen pizzas] I've encountered. Great price point, cooked evenly. Fluffy inside, great, crispy venturing to crunchy corner pieces." Multiple commenters shared that sentiment, and some compared the taste to old school Pizza Hut pan pies.
With regards to the double pepperoni style, a Redditor admitted that they even prefer it over the fresh pizza they make in their pizza oven at home. "I think it is those little cubed bits of pepperoni that get crispy on top, plus the cheese that gets all brown along the edges of the pan," they wrote. "I have made it one of my life goals to find the best frozen pizza for lunches or busy nights and nothing else comes close to Motor City." Even better, each box comes with two pies, so you can always have one on deck (and trust, you'll want to).