12 Easy Camping And Backpacking Meal Brands, Ranked

For some, backpacking and camping are type two fun, but dipping your spork into a hot meal should be pure enjoyment. However, that's not always the case — and trust me, there's nothing worse than painstakingly carrying rations for miles only to scoop up flavorless, liquidy mush. Pro tip: Although dehydrated meals require just water, follow the instructions closely — which I will admit, I have not always done while pitching a tent in the dark.

In doing this review, I discovered that all of these brands create tasty camping recipes. Piping-hot boiling water and patience are key. But as you'll read in the methodology section below, taste was just one of many factors. I also considered brands' selection, quality of ingredients, nutrient density, and value, as well as its efforts to sustain and protect the environment we all deeply care about. With extensive research and these criteria in mind, I've rounded up 12 easy camping and backpacking meal brands, ranked worst to best.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.