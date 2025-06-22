This Kirkland Signature Prepared Dish Is The Perfect Side For Your Summer Cookouts

Costco is world-famous for low prices, family-sized products, and a virally acclaimed food court. That said, Costco's food court items aren't the only prepared dishes. The Kirkland Signature brand sells all manner of prepared meals, main courses, and sides. And we found the perfect Kirkland Signatures side dish for your summer cookouts.

We sampled 21 Kirkland Signature items, and the prepared mac and cheese blew us away. While whipping up a boxed mac and cheese is convenient, buying it premade is even easier. Kirkland Signature's version is not only better than boxed, but as good as many scratch-made recipes. In fact, the mac and cheese tastes homemade because it's assembled with a shredded cheese topping and packaged in an aluminum tin so you can slide it right into the oven. A stint in the oven will melt and brown the cheese, reheat and redistribute the creamy cheese sauce and pasta, and all while saving you dishes and effort. If you have any leftovers, the baking tin and plastic top will become disposable storage tupperware.

Like many Costco products, the Kirkland Signature mac and cheese comes in a giant portion meant for a crowd. The cooking instructions opt to cover the mac and cheese with tin foil and bake for 40 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven. However, Costco customers recommend uncovering the mac and cheese for the last 10 minutes for a crispy, browned top.