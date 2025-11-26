The Absolute Best Frozen Mac And Cheese Is On Sale At Costco Right Now

When we ranked 18 brands of frozen mac and cheese, Beecher's hit the top of our list. The box literally says it's the world's best mac and cheese, which sets some serious expectations and may even make you a little skeptical. Our taste tester felt the same way at first, but the proof is in the eating, and Beecher's lives up to its own hype.

Made with al dente penne pasta that holds the rich, flavorful cheese sauce better than even traditional macaroni, Beecher's hits every mark you want. The pasta is perfectly cooked, and the sauce is well seasoned with a cheesy and creamy consistency that feels much closer to homemade than your average mac and cheese.

What makes Beecher's the best is that they took some time to refine the recipe. The sauce is made from both cheddar and Jack cheese, but also an array of seasoning. There is chipotle puree in there that includes apple cider vinegar and lime juice to cut through the richness, plus rosemary, sage, garlic, onion, and bay leaves. If you're worried about it being too spicy, don't be. This isn't heavy handed. The seasoning is just enough to give the sauce some zip and bite but not heat. That's what separates it from a lot of other kinds that get a little boring and one note. Variety is the key to delicious cheese sauce, after all.

With roughly six servings per box and the discount, these are a pretty good deal, especially considering the quality. When things are getting hectic over the holiday season and you don't have the time or energy to keep cooking meals from scratch, it's a smart idea to keep some on hand.