We Found The Best Frozen Mac And Cheese And It's Worth Every Penny

Boxed mac and cheese has been a go-to childhood meal thanks to classic brands like Kraft and the latest trends like multi-flavored Goodles — for which we provide our own ranking. However, frozen mac and cheese is an even more convenient product that requires no extra prep work or ingredients before placing in the microwave or oven. We tasted and ranked 18 frozen mac and cheese brands to find the tastiest bowl. Our favorite was Beecher's, possessing a taste, texture, and quality you might encounter as a fancy steakhouse side with a price tag to match.

Once you get a taste of Beecher's mac and cheese, you'll be more than willing to pay the slightly higher price, however. We ranked frozen mac and cheeses based on noodle shape, noodle consistency, cheese taste, overall texture, saltiness, and the complete taste and texture of the dish as a whole. And Beecher's mac and cheese was the clear winner in all categories, starting with the type of pasta. Beecher's uses an unconventional yet perfectly al dente penne pasta, which does an even better job than its competitors at trapping all the creamy cheese sauce. The cheese sauce wasn't just decadently rich, cheesy, and creamy, but it also had a zippy complexity to it. We checked the sauce ingredients to find pepper and spices like chipotle, chili powder, and garlic as the flavor agents responsible for Beecher's winning flavor combination. Each individual component was perfectly executed, making the overall taste and texture the perfect sum of its parts.