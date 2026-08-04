Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Jersey Mike's

Anyone who even remotely knows me understands that my love for sandwiches is lifelong and unending. I've eaten them across the Lower 48, and if you ask nicely, I'll rattle off local recommendations for delis, cafes, and hidden gems where you can find the best meal between bread. I also happen to be an expert at crafting them, but believe me when I say that sometimes, my hankering is much too strong to be bothered with grocery runs — that's where Jersey Mike's comes in.

If I were to pick just one major sandwich chain, I'd pick Jersey Mike's every time. It's been around since 1956, so they know what they're doing. The vegetables are always super crisp and fresh, I'm obsessed with the tangy vinegar and oil-dressed creations, the bread is worthy of a snack on its own, the portions are huge, slicers ensure proteins are high-quality, and their drinks are so fun (black cherry taragon soda, anyone?). It also holds a lot of special memories for me, as when my partner and I started dating more than eight years ago, Jersey Mike's was one of the very first places we ate out at. We'd get big submarines to-go, and take them on picnics and our outdoor adventures around the Shenandoah Valley, where we were living at the time — I know I'm not alone in appreciating that even if you live somewhere remote, you'll find high-quality, quickly-made sandwiches, thanks to this franchise.

So, whether you love Jersey Mike's for its widespread footprint and accessibility, its massive sandwiches, or the rainbow of goodies stuffed within or the fun add-ons, it's a good idea to keep a few things in mind. So, let's go over some unwritten rules to know before visiting.