8 Hacks For Ordering Jersey Mike's Everyone Should Know
If you're craving a sub and want to make sure you get a sandwich that's absolutely packed with fillings, head to Jersey Mike's. The chain restaurant offers a range of both hot and cold subs, so there's plenty of choices for a wide variety of palates. However, why settle for an average sub when it's possible to hack the Jersey Mike's menu and take its sandwiches to another level? That's what these Jersey Mike's hacks promise to accomplish. Even though most of them are quite simple, they can add a ton of flavor to any sandwich — or just make them a bit of a lighter meal.
So whether you're more of a club sub person or you prefer a chipotle cheese steak, make sure to employ these hacks next time around at Jersey Mike's. They might just result in the best sandwich you've ever had at the popular sub chain.
Order a 'sub in a tub' for a lighter meal
Craving all the flavors that come in a sub sandwich, but don't want so much heaviness from all that bread? Don't skip Jersey Mike's completely — just order a sub in a tub for a lighter meal with less carbs. Ordering subs this way basically produces a salad that's packed with all of the delicious sub toppings. According to an unofficial ordering guide from an alleged Jersey Mike's employee, any of the chain's subs can be made this way. And yes: That includes the hot subs as well.
One thing to remember when ordering a sub in a tub: Make sure to specify whether you want salad on the bottom of the tub or not. Some of the hot sandwich options won't automatically come with lettuce, so don't forget to ask if you want it to fill out the meal.
Ask for the chain's chipotle mayo on your sub
When most people think of a sub, they probably imagine a standard sandwich packed with fresh veggies and cold cuts. If this is you, then you've maybe only experienced the cold sub section of the Jersey Mike's menu. However, those who've never ventured into the menu's hot subs might miss out on one of the very best Jersey Mike's sauces. The chain's chipotle chicken mayo is generally served with the two chipotle cheesesteak offerings, and its rich, smoky flavor instantly upgrades any sandwiches it touches.
Of course, those itching to try the sauce in its original form should consider ordering it with a chipotle cheesesteak or chipotle chicken cheesesteak sandwich. Thankfully, it can also be requested on cold subs in lieu of standard mayo. If you're looking for an easy way to upgrade just about any cold sandwich on the menu, this chipotle mayo hack is it.
Split a giant instead of ordering two regulars for a better deal
Eating out is expensive these days; even when it comes to casual chains like Jersey Mike's. Therefore, many customers might be looking for ways to save money on usual orders. When ordering subs for two people (or for yourself for separate meals), consider splitting a giant sub instead of purchasing two regular-sized sandwiches. It's cheaper to buy a giant instead of two regulars – and since a giant is twice the length of a regular – it's essentially two regular-length subs for a lower price.
That being said, some claim to recieve less meat when opting for a giant over two regulars, so keep that in mind. For those wanting as much meat on a sandwich as possible, then it may not be the best deal. But if you're fine with slightly less meat in the interest of saving some hard-earned cash, it only makes sense to employ this Jersey Mike's secret ordering hack.
Order your sandwich 'Mike's way' for a refreshing set of toppings
Many fast food or fast casual restaurants offer limited options when it comes to customizing meals. At Jersey Mike's however, almost every topping on a sub is customizable — which makes it a great meal spot for those who know what they like and don't want to compromise. But sometimes, a good sub sandwich is all about simplicity. For those who want to experience the classic Jersey Mike's flavor, order a sub "Mike's way."
A Jersey Mike's sub ordered Mike's way will come topped with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, oil, and vinegar; plus a seasoning blend to give even more flavor. This classic combo of veggies ingredients tastes good on pretty much any cold sub (and even some warm ones), and ensures a fresh flavor in every bite. Plus, it's much faster than asking for every single topping individually.
Use the chain's app to take advantage of freebies
One of the best ways to get bang for your buck at chains is using a restaurant's app to snag deals and notifications. Oftentimes these offer great prices on food, and Jersey Mike's app is no exception. Users accumulate points when purchasing meals, which can be traded in for freebies — including full free subs. For those eating at Jersey Mike's on a regular basis, it makes sense to take advantage of these great deals. Customers also get exclusive offers through the app to help save even more money.
Beyond offering solid deals, Jersey Mike's app can also make it easier to order favorites and special orders from the chain. Check for the nearest Jersey Mike's location, then put an order in through the app. Then, just walk into the restaurant to pick up the order — no waiting around required.
Get bread scooped for fewer carbs or calories
Let's be honest: Even the healthiest sandwiches at Jersey Mike's come with a ton of bread, which may not be ideal for those seeking less calories or carb-light options. If this applies, ask for a scooped sandwich the next time you visit a Jersey Mike's. Ordering a sandwich this way won't affect any of the toppings – rather, a staff member will take the bread and remove some excess, creating a shallow channel within the sandwich in which toppings can be nestled.
Not only does this maneuver remove some bread for a lighter sub, it allows toppings to fit into the sandwich and not fall out as easily. Staff members may not be willing to take this extra step at every Jersey Mike's location, but it's definitely worth asking for those who want a sub sandwich that's a bit lighter and more diet-friendly.
Request oil and vinegar on the side to avoid soggy bread
It's no secret that a wide range of creamy sauces and some of the best bold mustards can make for excellent sub sandwich toppings. If you ask us however, there's no better sauce combo than a classic mixture of oil and vinegar. The oil provides the richness and fattiness that any good sandwich needs, and vinegar brightens up the whole sandwich to create a nice flavor balance. That said, there's one major downside to including both olive oil and vinegar on a sandwich: They can make the sub soggy, especially if it isn't eaten directly after preparation.
That's why it's a good idea to request the oil and vinegar on the side. This prevents unsightly sogginess, while still allowing for dipping the sandwich in the sauce combo. That way, all of the delicious oil and vinegar flavors come through without a dripping, soggy sandwich. Plus, it allows for control of exactly how much oil and vinegar go into every single bite. Alternatively, consider dressing sandwich greens like a salad for a similar solution.
Order grilled onions or grilled mayo on your sandwich
Bread, meat, and cheese are all essential parts of a good sandwich. Ultimately, what contributes the most flavor to a solid sub isn't those expected ingredients — but rather, the toppings. They can add brightness, crunch, richness, and a variety of other qualities to take any sandwich to a whole new level. That's why it's good to consider adding extra-special toppings to a sub. Asking for grilled onions or grilled mayo is a Jersey Mike's hack that will deliver a superior sub every single time.
Yes, raw onions are delicious. However, those craving a subtle sweetness rather than a pop of sharpness should consider grilled onions. They're savory, with just the right amount of caramelization to elevate sandwiches in a sophisticated way. Don't stop at the grilled onions though, as grilled mayo can also be a major upgrade. By adding mayonnaise to the bread before toasting it on the grill, the mayo will soak into the bread for an extremely delicious result. You'll wonder why you never ordered Jersey Mike's subs like this before.