8 Hacks For Ordering Jersey Mike's Everyone Should Know

If you're craving a sub and want to make sure you get a sandwich that's absolutely packed with fillings, head to Jersey Mike's. The chain restaurant offers a range of both hot and cold subs, so there's plenty of choices for a wide variety of palates. However, why settle for an average sub when it's possible to hack the Jersey Mike's menu and take its sandwiches to another level? That's what these Jersey Mike's hacks promise to accomplish. Even though most of them are quite simple, they can add a ton of flavor to any sandwich — or just make them a bit of a lighter meal.

So whether you're more of a club sub person or you prefer a chipotle cheese steak, make sure to employ these hacks next time around at Jersey Mike's. They might just result in the best sandwich you've ever had at the popular sub chain.