Prevent Soggy Italian Sub Sandwiches With A Genius Greens Trick

There aren't many complaints people have about Italian subs, but if you do run into a problem it's probably going to be about the sandwich getting soggy. There is no singular way to make a perfect Italian sub — even the best sub shops will use different combinations of Italians deli meats, toppings, and condiments.

However, compared to most deli sandwiches, Italian subs tend to forgo creamy condiments like mayo and mustard. Instead the most common choice is oil and vinegar, or sometimes even a salad dressing. But done haphazardly, or with too heavy of a hand, and those wetter condiments can easily saturate the bread or come dripping off the sub. So when we spoke to sandwich expert Paul Cacici about the best ways to upgrade an Italian sub he gave us a tip: Dress the greens first.

Cacici says that getting the condiments right is essential to a good Italian sub. He told us, "Some type of acid is usually the most often overlooked ingredient in my opinion." So you want that flavor evenly distributed and not running all over the place. Instead of pouring your dressing directly on the bread, dress your greens before adding them to the sandwich, much like you would do with a salad. This gives the sauce something to cling to so that it doesn't soak into the bread. It also helps create that alchemical unity of ingredients that make a sandwich taste like more than the sum of its parts.