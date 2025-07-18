What Happens When You Order A Sub 'Mike's Way' At Jersey Mike's
With more than 3,000 locations spread across all 50 states in the U.S., there's bound to be a Jersey Mike's outpost near you. And that's good news, whether you're hoping to pick up what Tasting Table named the absolute best fast food turkey sub in the country or one of the chain's many other popular sandwiches (which we've actually ranked from worst to best for you — you're welcome). Let's just say the sub shop is beloved for its piled-high sandwiches, which you can get hot or cold and filled with everything from tuna to roast beef and specialty Italian cold cuts like prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni.
But no matter which type of sandwich you order, and whether you go in-person or order online, you'll likely be asked if you want it prepared "Mike's way" — so, what exactly happens if you say yes? Well, you will get your sandwich finished off the way Michael Ingravallo, aka the original "Jersey Mike," used to do it back in the 1950s and '60s, when the nationwide sub chain was still just a family-owned sandwich shop located in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
Back then, Ingravallo's signature garnish consisted of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. Today, when you order your sandwich "Mike's way," you'll get all of that added to your sandwich, in addition to its already listed fillings. And it's not just for nostalgia's sake; the savory seasonings and extra toppings serve to instantly elevate your meal.
Other ways you can customize your Jersey Mike's sub
Ordering your sandwich "Mike's way" is one important Jersey Mike's secret, but it's not the only one you should keep in mind, especially if you wish to customize your sub even further. Guests hoping to pile on extra toppings beyond what's listed on their pick will be pleased to learn that they can do so without ringing up additional charges — to a point.
In addition to signature "Mike's way" additions like shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, oil, and vinegar, Jersey Mike's customers can request that dill pickles, banana peppers, jalapeños, hot chopped pepper relish, and various condiments like mayo and spicy brown mustard be added to their sandwich at no extra cost. Considering how much heartier and more filling those additions can make your order, getting them for free is undeniably a great deal. You can also request extra servings of the toppings that your sandwich already comes with, though that will cost you a bit more, as will additions of different types of meat and cheese.
And if you're not loving the choices at your local outpost, you can always refer to the chain's so-called "secret menu," which features creative customizations of some cult-favorite subs, including a chipotle-flavored twist on Jersey Mike's iconic Big Kahuna (simply order the sandwich with a slathering of chipotle mayo for a zesty kick). Bottom line? Whether "Mike's way" or your way, you can count on getting your sub exactly how you like it.