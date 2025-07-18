What Happens When You Order A Sub 'Mike's Way' At Jersey Mike's

With more than 3,000 locations spread across all 50 states in the U.S., there's bound to be a Jersey Mike's outpost near you. And that's good news, whether you're hoping to pick up what Tasting Table named the absolute best fast food turkey sub in the country or one of the chain's many other popular sandwiches (which we've actually ranked from worst to best for you — you're welcome). Let's just say the sub shop is beloved for its piled-high sandwiches, which you can get hot or cold and filled with everything from tuna to roast beef and specialty Italian cold cuts like prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni.

But no matter which type of sandwich you order, and whether you go in-person or order online, you'll likely be asked if you want it prepared "Mike's way" — so, what exactly happens if you say yes? Well, you will get your sandwich finished off the way Michael Ingravallo, aka the original "Jersey Mike," used to do it back in the 1950s and '60s, when the nationwide sub chain was still just a family-owned sandwich shop located in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Back then, Ingravallo's signature garnish consisted of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. Today, when you order your sandwich "Mike's way," you'll get all of that added to your sandwich, in addition to its already listed fillings. And it's not just for nostalgia's sake; the savory seasonings and extra toppings serve to instantly elevate your meal.