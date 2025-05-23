Is Jersey Mike A Real Person Or Just The Name Of A Sandwich Chain?

When Jersey Mike's was sold in 2024, the owner of the sandwich chain became a multi-billionaire, but his name wasn't Mike. With the dubious origins of so many chain restaurant names and mascots, you'd be forgiven for thinking that "Jersey Mike" is just another piece of branding. After all, Colonel Sanders wasn't a real colonel, and there is no person named "Arby" behind the roast beef spot.

Jersey Mike's has piggybacked on the Garden State's reputation for stellar Italian subs to become one of the fastest growing chains in America, offering Jersey Shore subs and sandwiches "Mike's Way" that are doused in a classic East Coast deli mixture of olive oil and vinegar. But Jersey Mike's also has a pretty good reputation for quality, and it turns out that it has real Jersey cred too. The original location wasn't just founded in New Jersey, it was actually founded by a guy named Mike.

The original shop that became Jersey Mike's was just called Mike's Subs, and was located in Point Pleasant, New Jersey near the shore. It was named after the original owner, Mike Ingravallo, who was a local New Jersey business owner who actually has several sub sandwich shops in the area, but he wasn't the man who changed the name to Jersey Mike's. The original location underwent several changes in ownership until it was sold in 1975 to Peter Cancro, the man who took Jersey Mike's from a single shop to a nationwide chain worth billions.