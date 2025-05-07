The Fast Food Chain That Makes The Absolute Best Turkey Sub

When you want a quick and easy lunch that doesn't break the bank, reaching for a fast food sub is an excellent choice. The simple pleasures of any submarine sandwich come from striking the right balance between a pillowy soft roll, delectable cold cuts, and a variety of toppings, sauces, and seasonings that tie everything together. Determining which fast food chain has the absolute best turkey sub required Tasting Table to perform some exhaustive research. After pitting 10 sandwiches against one another, the results were crystal clear: Jersey Mike's takes the number one spot with its turkey and provolone sub.

A fast food chain filled with secrets and sandwiches, Jersey Mike's bills itself as "a sub above," and this sentiment rings true among its many delicious offerings. Per Tasting Table's research, Mike's turkey and provolone sandwich looks as good as it tastes, boasting a brilliant balance between its fresh sliced turkey and vegetables. With a satisfying roll that doesn't overwhelm the filling and a price tag that, while slightly higher than its competitors, offers solid value for the price, you can't go wrong with this choice.