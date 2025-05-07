The Fast Food Chain That Makes The Absolute Best Turkey Sub
When you want a quick and easy lunch that doesn't break the bank, reaching for a fast food sub is an excellent choice. The simple pleasures of any submarine sandwich come from striking the right balance between a pillowy soft roll, delectable cold cuts, and a variety of toppings, sauces, and seasonings that tie everything together. Determining which fast food chain has the absolute best turkey sub required Tasting Table to perform some exhaustive research. After pitting 10 sandwiches against one another, the results were crystal clear: Jersey Mike's takes the number one spot with its turkey and provolone sub.
A fast food chain filled with secrets and sandwiches, Jersey Mike's bills itself as "a sub above," and this sentiment rings true among its many delicious offerings. Per Tasting Table's research, Mike's turkey and provolone sandwich looks as good as it tastes, boasting a brilliant balance between its fresh sliced turkey and vegetables. With a satisfying roll that doesn't overwhelm the filling and a price tag that, while slightly higher than its competitors, offers solid value for the price, you can't go wrong with this choice.
Jersey Mike's turkey sandwich once went viral
While Tasting Table has the know-how to determine the absolute best turkey sub from a professional perspective, dedicated foodies have also sung the praises of the "#7" sandwich that's gone viral in recent years. The viral version was prepared "Mike's Way," which adds lettuce, tomato, onions, a shake of seasonings, and a drizzle of oil and vinegar. The remaining toppings included mayonnaise, cherry pepper relish, and pickles on a rosemary parmesan bun.
Though that specific preparation made the sandwich go viral, it's worth noting that the "base" sandwich is perfectly portioned to allow as many or few modifications as you wish to truly customize it to your personal tastes. The nearly endless array of toppings and preparation options is part of what makes Jersey Mike's such a popular fast food sandwich chain. Jersey Mike's turkey and provolone sandwich is simple and to the point with fresh ingredients and a whole lot of flavor.