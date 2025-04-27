10 Fast Food Turkey Subs, Ranked Worst To Best

Turkey subs might not be the flashiest pick on the fast food menu, but they're one of the most reliable. Lean, protein-packed, and easy to customize, the turkey sandwich has earned its spot as a lunchtime staple. While it sometimes flip-flops with ham based on location, turkey is currently the most consumed deli meat in the U.S. When you're grabbing lunch on the go, a turkey sub feels like a smarter, lighter option and something that won't leave you crashing an hour later.

But here's the thing: Not all turkey subs are created equal. So, I hit a mix of Atlanta-area sub shops to track down ten of the most popular fast-food turkey subs. I made it my mission to discover which ones are worth your lunch money and which just aren't. I judged each on a standard scale of taste, texture, and flavor, incorporating size and cost after taxes to assess overall value, which I detail in full at the end of the ranking so you know you're getting the best bang for your buck.

Some are dry, bland, and buried in limp lettuce. Others hit that perfect balance of fresh bread, flavorful meat, crisp veggies, and just the right spread. The difference between a forgettable sandwich and one that has you planning your next visit is all in the details — texture, moisture, seasoning, and overall freshness. I've ranked the turkey subs, worst to best, so you don't have to waste a single bite on a soggy letdown.