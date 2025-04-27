10 Fast Food Turkey Subs, Ranked Worst To Best
Turkey subs might not be the flashiest pick on the fast food menu, but they're one of the most reliable. Lean, protein-packed, and easy to customize, the turkey sandwich has earned its spot as a lunchtime staple. While it sometimes flip-flops with ham based on location, turkey is currently the most consumed deli meat in the U.S. When you're grabbing lunch on the go, a turkey sub feels like a smarter, lighter option and something that won't leave you crashing an hour later.
But here's the thing: Not all turkey subs are created equal. So, I hit a mix of Atlanta-area sub shops to track down ten of the most popular fast-food turkey subs. I made it my mission to discover which ones are worth your lunch money and which just aren't. I judged each on a standard scale of taste, texture, and flavor, incorporating size and cost after taxes to assess overall value, which I detail in full at the end of the ranking so you know you're getting the best bang for your buck.
Some are dry, bland, and buried in limp lettuce. Others hit that perfect balance of fresh bread, flavorful meat, crisp veggies, and just the right spread. The difference between a forgettable sandwich and one that has you planning your next visit is all in the details — texture, moisture, seasoning, and overall freshness. I've ranked the turkey subs, worst to best, so you don't have to waste a single bite on a soggy letdown.
10. Jason's Deli
Jason's Deli might be known for its piled-high sandwiches and fresh salad bar, but if you're craving a true turkey sub, you're kind of on your own. Since subs aren't standard on the menu, I had to go the build-your-own route using a New Orleans-style baguette (think authentic po' boy bread); to be fair, it had a great crust and a nice, chewy interior. But that's pretty much where the excitement stopped.
I ordered a half sandwich, which came in at a little under $10, and honestly, I was kind of appalled at what I got. The sandwich was laughably tiny, and I even thought initially that they forgot the turkey. It was sliced super thin, which was nice for texture, but so sparse that it completely disappeared between the veggies and bread. Once I confirmed it was, in fact, in there, I noticed it had decent flavor, but it didn't exactly stand out. The veggies were crisp and fresh, but they didn't stay put — everything kept falling out of the bread, which made for a messy and slightly frustrating experience.
The whole sandwich tasted fine, but it just wasn't memorable. And for nearly $10? This tiny sub was a hard pass. You're better off heading somewhere that specializes in subs because the Jason's Deli version doesn't deliver the value or the substance I was hoping for.
9. Blimpie
Blimpie's turkey and provolone sub might look like a steal at just over $7, especially when you see the size of the sandwich and the generous portion of turkey layered inside. The turkey itself was thinly sliced, had a pleasant texture, and didn't come off as overly processed, which I appreciated. But unfortunately, things went downhill from there.
The real letdown was the sogginess. Both the veggies and the bread were a bit of a mess. The lettuce and tomato didn't seem especially fresh, and rather than adding crispness and contrast, they made the whole sandwich feel wet and limp. That moisture soaked right into the roll, turning what could've been a solid sub into a squishy, disappointing bite. Clearly, this was not the right bread choice for this sandwich.
Flavor-wise, it was fine. Nothing offensive, but nothing to write home about either. Still, it was hard to focus on anything beyond the texture issues. For the price, you do get a hearty sandwich, but it's not one I'm eager to go back for. If you're desperate for a quick turkey fix and Blimpie's your only option, it'll do in a pinch. Just don't expect crunch, balance, or much satisfaction. There are better budget-friendly subs out there.
8. American Deli
American Deli might be known for wings and fries, but I was curious to see how its turkey sub stacked up. Unfortunately, it didn't leave a great impression. At just over $10, this grab-and-go sandwich sits at the higher end of fast-food pricing, and while the portion size was decent, it wasn't anything to get excited about.
The turkey itself was ... there. The portion was fair, but the flavor was almost nonexistent. Whatever subtle notes the turkey might've had were completely drowned out by an overzealous smear of yellow mustard, which took over the whole sandwich. The veggies were the high point: fresh, crisp, and piled on with care. The bread started out promising, too. The top half had a nice structure and held everything together, but the bottom half? Total letdown. It started to get soggy and limp, making each bite kind of a balancing act.
Overall, it wasn't the worst sub I've ever had, but it definitely wasn't worth the price tag. With a few tweaks — less mustard, more flavorful turkey, and a fix for the bread situation — this sandwich could be a solid lunch option. But as it stands, American Deli's turkey sub is a forgettable and slightly overpriced miss.
7. Lennys Grill & Subs
The "Mile High" moniker of Lennys Grill & Subs classic turkey sandwich might be an overstatement. While the sub certainly had an even turkey-to-veggie ratio, it wasn't packed with any more protein than the other subs on this list. That being said, the portion of thin-sliced turkey is generous, and I appreciated its soft, slightly chewy texture that made each bite feel substantial. The bread also deserves a shoutout: crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and somehow it held up without getting soggy. The veggies were fresh and crunchy, adding a nice bit of contrast.
But despite the solid foundation, this sandwich was kind of a mess, literally. As soon as I opened the wrapper, I was assaulted with a wall of mayo. It was everywhere and made the whole sub feel overly wet. The heavy-handed condiment situation masked most of the turkey's flavor, and the pickles didn't help. While some folks may love that tangy punch, I found that the type of pickles used (dill pickle chips) completely overpowered the turkey's more subtle, savory notes.
And then there's the price. At over $9, this was among the most expensive subs on this list. For that cost, I expected a better balance of flavors, though the 7.5-inch sub I received helped to soften the blow. If you love mayo and pickles, this might be your dream sandwich. But for everyone else, the Mile-High Turkey sub misses the mark by going a little too over the top.
6. Firehouse Subs
The smoked turkey and provolone sub from Firehouse Subs lands somewhere in the middle of the pack — solid, but not a standout. Let's start with the positives: The portion of turkey is generous, and the bread does a great job holding it all together. It's soft yet sturdy, making it easy to eat without everything falling apart. The melted cheese is a nice touch, too (provolone over mozzarella elevates the sandwich), especially if you catch the sub fresh from the oven. Wait too long, though, and the cheese starts to harden and lose its appeal.
Now for the not-so-great. The smoked turkey has a very strong flavor. Some folks might love that bold, smoky punch, but it could be off-putting if you prefer a milder profile. The veggies were fresh but sparse; they felt like an afterthought. Still, if you're someone who prefers more protein and less filler, this one might be right up your alley.
At $6.46 for a 4-inch half sub, it's a decent value, especially for the amount of meat you get. All in all, the smoked turkey and provolone is a solid, no-frills option best enjoyed hot (save money with an at-home copycat sandwich using a rice cooker) and by those who like their turkey to take center stage.
5. Subway
Subway's oven-roasted turkey sub is a middle-of-the-road classic — nothing flashy, but it gets the job done. The turkey is sliced a bit thicker than what you'll find at some other chains, which gives it a satisfying bite without being tough or chewy. Flavor-wise, the turkey holds its own: It's simple but solid, which is why it appears so frequently in some of Subway's best sandwiches.
The bread is also worth mentioning. It holds together well, even with a good pile of veggies, and has a nice flavor — it leans a bit sweet, which might not be everyone's thing. The veggies are fresh and crisp, adding some much-needed texture, but overall, the sandwich feels a little dry. A swipe of mayo or mustard would help. On the plus side, it's not soggy at all.
At $6.14 for a 6-inch sub, Subway's turkey sandwich is one of the best value options out there. It's not going to blow your mind, but it's a dependable, decent turkey sandwich that's easy to grab on the go. If you're looking for something affordable and consistent, Subway's turkey sub fits the bill.
4. Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's Turkey Tom might not wow you at first glance — honestly, it kind of looks like a lot of bread with not much going on inside. But don't judge this sub by its modest appearance. At around $8.50 for a full 8-inch sandwich, it's the largest "small" option on our list and a pretty solid value for the size.
There's a reason why Jimmy John's is one of the nation's most popular sandwich chains. The bread is where this sandwich shines. It's soft but sturdy, with a chewy bite that holds everything together without turning soggy. It's honestly some of the best bread in this whole ranking. The turkey is sliced super thin, which gives it a great texture, even if I found myself wishing there was just a bit more of it. The mayo is a bit heavy-handed, so if you're mayo-averse, consider asking for less. The veggies were crisp and fresh, though they were a little sparse.
Despite a few minor quibbles, the Turkey Tom is a strong contender. It travels well, tastes fresh, and hits that quick-lunch-on-the-go sweet spot. A few tweaks (like extra turkey or more veggies) would make it even better, but as-is, it's a dependable and tasty choice.
3. Which Wich
Which Wich has built a loyal following thanks to its ultra-customizable approach to sandwiches, and its turkey sub is a solid example of what it does best. With a wall of options and that signature sandwich bag ordering system, it's easy to get exactly what you want — even if you're just building a classic turkey sub.
To keep things fair, I ordered a simple "regular"-sized sub with turkey, lettuce, tomato, and red onion for around $8.50. The sandwich came stacked with fresh, crunchy veggies and a generous helping of turkey. Everything felt balanced — the bread had a nice, crisp crust and held up well without being too soft or too chewy. Moisture levels were just right, too, with no soggy bites or dripping mess. It was a neat, flavorful sub that checked most of the boxes.
The only hiccup? The turkey itself was sliced a bit too thick, which made it a little chewy and harder to bite through cleanly. That said, it still had a good flavor, and the overall build of the sandwich helped carry it through. If you're the kind of person who likes to be in control of your sandwich destiny, Which Wich is definitely worth a stop. With all the options available, this turkey sub is easy to love — and even easier to customize to perfection.
2. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop stands out in a crowded field of turkey subs thanks to one genius move: It uses real, shredded roasted turkey instead of the standard sliced deli meat. That one detail elevates the turkey sandwich in a big way, especially when it comes to texture. The turkey is juicy, tender, and full of rich roasted flavor, giving the whole sandwich a homemade vibe that's hard to beat.
The bread was another highlight, with a satisfying outer crust and soft, chewy interior. A sprinkle of oregano added a lovely, aromatic kick, making each bite taste thoughtfully put together. The provolone cheese, however, was a bit much — it overpowered the more delicate flavors of the turkey and veggies. And while the vegetables were fresh, they leaned soggy, likely from the warmth of the turkey, and the tomato slices tended to slip out with every bite.
Still, even with those small gripes, this sub had some seriously memorable flavors and great texture overall for a half sandwich ringing in just under $8. If you're a turkey sandwich fan looking for something that tastes like Thanksgiving leftovers in the best way, Capriotti's is worth a try. Just grab a few napkins — it's a little messy but worth it.
1. Jersey Mike's
As it turns out, Jersey Mike's slogan, "a sub above," isn't just marketing speak. The brand lives up to the hype, even with the humble turkey sandwich. First impressions count, and Jersey Mike's knows it. Its turkey and provolone sub doesn't just taste good — it looks good, too. From the jump, this "regular"-size sandwich stands out with its generous, balanced layers of thin-sliced turkey and crispy veggies. That equal ratio makes a difference. Every bite feels thoughtfully built, and that's something you don't always get with fast-casual subs.
One of Jersey Mike's biggest strengths is freshness. The turkey is sliced to order, right in front of you, which gives it a clean, just-carved texture and flavor that's miles better than pre-sliced deli meat. And the "Mike's Way" topping combo — a Jersey Mike's secret blend of lettuce, tomato, onion, vinegar, oil, and oregano — is classic for a reason. It adds brightness and zing without overwhelming the main event.
The roll is soft, yes, but not in a soggy way — just a genuinely well-made sandwich roll with great flavor that holds its shape. At around $10, it's a bit more than some of its competitors, but you're paying for quality ingredients and a consistently solid sandwich. If you're craving a turkey sub that delivers on both flavor and presentation, Jersey Mike's absolutely earns its spot at the top.
Methodology
To keep things fair and consistent, I ordered each turkey sub the way the restaurant recommends it, using default toppings, bread, and included sauces. If the menu didn't have a clear default build, I went with a classic combo: white bread (or the closest equivalent), no cheese, and the holy trinity of sub toppings — lettuce, tomato, and red onion. My goal was to simulate a standard turkey sub experience, the kind you'd actually get during a quick lunch run without a bunch of extra customizations.
Each sandwich was judged across six key categories: quality of turkey (is it deli-fresh or mystery meat?), taste of the turkey itself, quality of the bread (because soggy rolls are a dealbreaker), freshness and crispness of the veggies, overall texture (how well everything worked together), and the all-important overall flavor. I wasn't particularly looking for gourmet; I wanted satisfying, tasty, and worth-your-lunch-break food.
Some surprised me in a good way. Others? Not so much. If I came across a draw, I used the price point as a tie-breaker because who isn't on the hunt for a good value? Whether you're a turkey purist or just looking for a solid sub on the go, these rankings should help steer you toward the good stuff and away from the flops.