How To Choose The Right Bread For Your Sandwiches Every Single Time

Selecting the right bread for a sandwich is not a decision to be taken lightly. From sourdough to focaccia to classic white bread, the availability of so many types of bread can be overwhelming. Even when you make flavorful sandwiches, the wrong bread can still be the downfall of the most delicious combination of fillings. Luckily, chef Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. and former "Top Chef" contestant, gave Tasting Table the dish on what to look for when seeking the perfect bread for your sandwiches.

In general, a softer filling benefits from a softer bread, whereas sturdy, heartier fillings need a more robust bread to match. Wallace also took more of a poetic perspective on sandwich-making. "Your bread and sandwich fillings should be singing a song together. Consider what you need both to do when building your delicious masterpiece," she illustrated.

When it comes to choosing the best bread depending on your sandwich, Wallace told us it all comes down to education and knowing the differences between the various styles. First, you must familiarize yourself with the qualities of different kinds of bread, considering what their crusts are like as well as the textures of the inside. "If you know what you want your bread to provide for your sandwich, it makes it easier to select a bread. Soft, chewy, crusty, or a combination of qualities, you'll be able to select the right bread if you know the differences," said Wallace.