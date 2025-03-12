The Easiest Way To Make Sandwiches More Flavorful Gets Ignored Left And Right

When you're looking for sandwich seasonings, all you really need are salt and pepper. This is especially true if you've got a produce-heavy sandwich. Seasoning your tomatoes with salt and pepper draws out excess moisture and concentrates that bright flavor, all while keeping your bread fresh. A little pepper on your deli meat enhances the taste, and the same goes for your onions, lettuce, avocado, and more. Even just a tiny touch of salt serves as a major flavor booster, so don't be afraid to add a dash, even if your meats are already seasoned. I suggest laying your ingredients out and seasoning each side with salt and pepper, too, rather than attempting to do so on top of your already assembled sandwich. This guarantees a good spread of flavor across every ingredient, so each bite will pop.

If you want to expand beyond salt and pepper, sprinkle some celery salt on turkey sandwiches and black pepper on ham. Tossing some Old Bay seasoning on shrimp and packing it into a baguette can give you an elevated seafood experience, and curry powder and Kewpie mayonnaise make for a delicious tuna salad binder. If you like spice, chili powder or Sichuan peppercorn may be just the thing your sandwich needs, along with a little dash of chili crisp for moisture. Once you start experimenting with seasonings, you can say goodbye to the old era of dry, boring sandwiches for good.