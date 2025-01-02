The Kitchen Appliance You Can Use To Make Copycat Firehouse Subs

Named after the former firefighting careers of owners Chris and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs has been serving flavorful sandwiches across the nation since 1994. Not only was Firehouse Subs' name inspired by firefighting, but it also alludes to its hot sandwich specialty. Tasting Table's own Lauren Schuster ranked Firehouse Subs seventh out of the 21 most popular sandwich chains, so recreating these deliciously steamy sandwiches at home would be quite a feat. Thankfully, there is one kitchen appliance that you may already have which can help mimic the trademark Firehouse Subs technique: a rice cooker.

Advertisement

A rice cooker will gently steam your sandwich fillings, similar to the industrial steamers that Firehouse Subs' uses at its locations. You'll need a rice cooker with a steaming basket attachment to execute this hack. Add some water to your rice cooker to preheat while you assemble your choice of meat and other sandwich fillings onto a sheet of parchment paper. Be sure to fold and twist the sides of the paper around the meat to create a makeshift steaming pouch. Once the water is bubbling, you can remove the steaming basket and lid, place the pouch into the basket, and insert it back into the rice cooker. It will take around 4 minutes for the gentle simmer of water to effectively steam your meat, veggies, and cheese combination. Afterward, you can simply slide the steamed meat into your sandwich bread of choice.

Advertisement