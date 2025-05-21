The Absolute Best Jersey Mike's Sub Is Big Enough For 2

Jersey Mike's is known for its extensive lineup of hot and cold subs. In fact, it's the fast food chain behind our favorite turkey sub: the turkey and provolone sub. The meal is certainly a "sub above," as Jersey Mike's claims, but it isn't the chain's only sub worth mentioning. When we set out to rank 15 of Jersey Mike's most popular subs, it was the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak that got our attention.

After ordering all of the subs with their standard toppings, we found that the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak was number one due to its tasty beef, which we found to be a little chewy but ultimately well-marinated and flavorful. The warm cheese certainly brought everything together. We also appreciated the subtle umami note that mushrooms brought to the sandwich and found that it had left a robust peppery aftertaste.

"We don't call it the Big Kahuna for nothing," Jersey Mike's exclaims on its website, which also notes that the sandwich is topped with grilled onions, peppers, and jalapeños. "It's big on taste and, well, big!" It sure is. We found that this sandwich is big enough that it could be easily split between two people.