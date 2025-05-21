The Absolute Best Jersey Mike's Sub Is Big Enough For 2
Jersey Mike's is known for its extensive lineup of hot and cold subs. In fact, it's the fast food chain behind our favorite turkey sub: the turkey and provolone sub. The meal is certainly a "sub above," as Jersey Mike's claims, but it isn't the chain's only sub worth mentioning. When we set out to rank 15 of Jersey Mike's most popular subs, it was the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak that got our attention.
After ordering all of the subs with their standard toppings, we found that the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak was number one due to its tasty beef, which we found to be a little chewy but ultimately well-marinated and flavorful. The warm cheese certainly brought everything together. We also appreciated the subtle umami note that mushrooms brought to the sandwich and found that it had left a robust peppery aftertaste.
"We don't call it the Big Kahuna for nothing," Jersey Mike's exclaims on its website, which also notes that the sandwich is topped with grilled onions, peppers, and jalapeños. "It's big on taste and, well, big!" It sure is. We found that this sandwich is big enough that it could be easily split between two people.
You can get an even bigger Big Kahuna at Jersey Mike's
While spending around $9.95 on one sub seems reasonable for a meal that will feed two, you don't have to get a standard sub. For the same cost, you can order the Big Kahuna in wrap or bowl form. Or, if your appetite can handle something even more substantial, you can get the giant-sized Big Kahuna Cheese Steak for around $18, depending on your location.
Further customize your sandwich by swapping its standard white bread for wheat, rosemary parmesan bread, or perhaps even gluten-free bread for an additional charge. Just remember to make special requests when adhering to a gluten-free diet (one of the many Jersey Mike's secrets you need to know). You can also add hot honey, bacon, extra cheese, extra meat, or a grilled portabella mushroom for upcharges ranging from $0.75 to $2.75.
To finish off your Jersey Mike's Big Kahuna Cheese Steak, indulge in some of the chain's add-on offerings. For a few extra bucks, you can add a fountain drink to your meal, and for just under $2 more, you can add a bag of chips. From there, treat yourself to a cookie or a brownie for dessert.